Use Parliament recall to review COCOBOD Bill – Oppong Nkrumah tells Mahama

Ofoase Ayirebi, Member of Parliament Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has called on President John Dramani Mahama to initiate steps to rescind the newly passed Ghana Cocoa Board Bill.

The former Minister for Information said the recall of Parliament presents an opportunity for the President and the governing side to reconsider the legislation and address concerns raised by the Minority before it is passed again.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah argued that portions of the Bill remain problematic and should be reviewed to address the issues identified by the Minority. He believes withdrawing the legislation would allow for further consideration and possible amendments before it returns to the House.

In a post on X, the Ofoase Ayirebi lawmaker said, “It is interesting to hear that Parliament has been recalled. I pray Mr. President will use it as an opportunity to rescind the new COCOBOD Bill and address the problematic portions before re-passing it.”

His call comes after Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin recalled the House from recess to consider urgent parliamentary business, with MPs expected to sit from August 24 to 28, 2026.

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