Oppong Nkrumah urges media, public to stop sharing graphic Ofankor crash footage

Ofoase Ayirebi Member of Parliament Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has appealed to the public and media practitioners to refrain from sharing or broadcasting graphic footage of victims of the fatal crash at Ofankor Barrier.

The call follows a violent collision between a tipper truck and a Sprinter bus on the Accra–Kumasi Highway on Thursday morning, which has so far claimed 11 lives.

Several other victims sustained serious injuries and have been transported to various health facilities for treatment.

A prayer for those who have lost their lives on the Ofankor Pokuase stretch this morning. Before you hit forward or share in a WhatsApp group do remember that the gory footage you are posting is a relative of a loved one. I will urge our brothers in the media and blogosphere to… — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) August 13, 2026

The crash left the Sprinter bus severely mangled, with several passengers trapped under the wreckage.

Emergency personnel, including the Ghana National Fire Service, mounted a rescue operation to extricate victims and provide assistance.

A female victim whose legs were reportedly severed in the collision was also evacuated from the scene by ambulance.

In a social media post, Mr Oppong Nkrumah urged people to consider the pain of bereaved families before forwarding graphic images and videos of the victims.

“Before you hit forward or share in a WhatsApp group do remember that the gory footage you are posting is a relative of a loved one,” he said.

He also appealed specifically to media organisations and bloggers to exercise restraint and refuse to publish or broadcast graphic footage from the crash.

“I will urge our brothers in the media and blogosphere to refuse to air or post these videos of innocent lives lost,” he said, while praying for God’s consolation for families affected by the tragedy.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.