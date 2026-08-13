One dead, 14 injured in Bunso Highway crash

One person has died, and 14 others have been injured after a MAN Diesel truck and a Toyota Hiace collided on the Accra–Kumasi Highway near Paradise Restaurant at Bunso in the Eastern Region.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Eastern Region on Thursday, August 13.

According to the report, the crash occurred after the MAN Diesel truck reportedly veered into the opposite lane while attempting to give way to a Toyota Vitz.

The truck subsequently collided with the Toyota Hiace, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to 14 others.

The GNFS from the Bunso Fire Station were called to the scene and carried out the rescue operation. They also helped retrieve personal belongings from the vehicles and cleared the crash site to allow traffic to resume.

The report did not provide details about the identities of the deceased and injured persons or the extent of their injuries.

The circumstances leading to the crash are expected to be investigated by the relevant authorities.

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