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YEA provides skills training equipment to beneficiaries in Western North Region

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  13 August 2026 12:32pm
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The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has provided skills training equipment to beneficiaries in the Western North Region as part of efforts to equip young people with the practical resources needed to build sustainable livelihoods.

The equipment was handed over by the Chief Executive Officer of the YEA, Malik Basintale, to the Western North Regional Director for onward distribution to beneficiaries under the Agency’s various Skills Training Modules.

The items will support young people undergoing training in a range of trades, including hairdressing, beauty care, tailoring, baking, auto mechanics, construction, electrical works and carpentry.

Mr Basintale said the initiative reflected the YEA’s commitment to ensuring that skills training goes beyond classroom instruction by providing beneficiaries with the tools required to apply what they have learnt in real-life settings.

He stressed that training young people without giving them access to the necessary equipment could limit their ability to translate their skills into productive careers.

The YEA CEO said the provision of the equipment was therefore intended to strengthen the capacity of beneficiaries, improve their employability and create opportunities for them to become economically independent.

The equipment will subsequently be distributed to beneficiaries across the Western North Region to support them in their respective trades and enable them to put their acquired skills into practice.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts by the YEA to promote practical skills development and create pathways for young people to secure sustainable employment and livelihoods.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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