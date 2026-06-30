Over 60 communities hit by floods in Volta Region; over 1,200 displaced in Western North – Interior Minister



The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, has revealed that more than 60 communities across the Volta Region were affected by recent flooding triggered by heavy rains, while over 1,200 people have been displaced in parts of the Western North Region.

Addressing Parliament on the impact of the floods and the government's response on Tuesday, June 30, the Interior Minister said although the flooding in the Volta Region affected a significant number of communities, the reported incidents were not life-threatening.

"In the Volta Region, the number of communities that were affected was in excess of 60 communities. I must admit, based on the information that we have, they were not life-threatening situations in the case of the Volta Region," he told lawmakers.

According to the Minister, the floods affected several districts across the region, with Keta recording seven affected communities, Anlo – six, Ketu South – six, Ketu North – six, South Tongu – eight, Akatsi – nine, Agotime-Ziope – six, Adaklu – two, Central Tongu – three, North Tongu – two, and the Ho Municipality – eight communities.

Mr. Muntaka noted that emergency response agencies and local authorities have been monitoring the situation and providing the necessary support to affected residents.

He also drew attention to the impact of the floods in the Western North Region, particularly in Samreboi and surrounding communities.

"The same can be said of Western North, where in Samreboi we had a number of communities that were submerged. In fact, we had in excess of over 1,200 persons displaced in Samreboi and its environs," he stated.

The Minister assured Parliament that the government, working through the relevant emergency response institutions, is coordinating relief efforts for affected communities while continuing to assess the extent of the damage caused by the floods across the country.

His briefing comes as several regions continue to grapple with the aftermath of heavy rains, with emergency services responding to flooding, evacuations, and damage to homes and properties.

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