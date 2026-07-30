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NAIMOS arrests two foreign nationals, six others in Sikaniasem galamsey raid

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  30 July 2026 12:18pm
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The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has arrested eight suspected illegal miners, including two Chinese nationals, during an anti-galamsey operation at Sikaniasem in the Akontombra District of the Western North Region.

The operation, carried out on July 29, targeted illegal mining activities affecting a forest area and an unnamed stream.

The suspects comprise six Ghanaians and two Chinese nationals, who are currently in custody to assist with investigations.

During the raid, the NAIMOS task force located three excavators at the site and retrieved critical components from some of the machines to prevent their use.

The team also destroyed two water pumps believed to have been used in the illegal mining activities.

A Toyota Land Cruiser V8 and a generator were also seized during the operation. NAIMOS said investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals suspected of financing and facilitating the illegal mining activities, while the arrested suspects and seized items are being processed for appropriate legal action.

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