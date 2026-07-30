Delegate system ruling won’t eradicate monetisation in party elections – Political observers

A Political Scientist and Senior Lecturer at Kumasi Technical University, Dr. Samuel Afriyie, has described the Supreme Court’s decision to declare the delegate system unconstitutional as a step in the right direction.

In an interview with JoyNews, Dr. Afriyie noted that while the ruling seeks to curb money politics and widen participation in internal party elections, it is unlikely to completely eliminate monetization in political party primaries.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is a good one, but it will only help reduce, not eradicate, bribery and corruption in the electoral system,” he said.

Dr. Afriyie explained that monetization in party primaries has become deeply entrenched over the years.

He argued that even with a broader voter base, candidates with financial muscle may still find ways to influence outcomes through gifts, logistics, and other forms of inducement.

“The challenge is not just about the size of the delegates. It is about the culture of money politics that has developed within our parties,” he added.

The Supreme Court has, by a 5-2 majority decision, ruled aspects of the delegate system used by political parties to elect presidential and parliamentary candidates as unconstitutional.

The court ordered political parties to replace the system within one year with one that allows all members in good standing to vote.

The ruling has triggered debate on reforms needed to make party primaries more transparent and participatory.

But Dr. Afriyie argued that while the court's interpretation may be well-intentioned, it does not adequately address the practical realities of implementing such a system.

According to him, expanding voting rights to all party members could place enormous financial and logistical burdens on political parties’ members and aspirants.

He also questioned how political parties would determine who qualifies as a member in good standing, noting that the Supreme Court's ruling leaves that responsibility to the parties.

"Now it is up to the political party to determine who its members in good standing are, and that will largely depend on the fulfillment of financial obligations. The parties may also increase dues, nomination, and filing fees for aspirants," he said.

In Kumasi, the ruling has been met with optimism. However, some residents share the political scientist’s view that it will not completely eliminate monetisation in political party primaries.

They believe the ruling addresses long-standing concerns about money influencing internal party elections, as well as the gap between delegates and the wider party membership.

“It will cure a certain mischief,” one resident said. “First, the monetisation of our politics, and second, the situation where the general electorate feel that delegates did not elect the candidate they wanted.”

Other residents added that the decision could help restore confidence in party primaries and deepen democratic participation by granting all members in good standing the right to vote.

They added that while implementation may come with challenges, broadening participation is necessary to make internal elections more credible.

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