Supreme Court ruling on delegate system strengthens Ghana’s democracy – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Audio By Carbonatix
Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision declaring the delegate system used by political parties unconstitutional, describing it as a major victory for Ghana’s democracy.
According to him, the ruling will strengthen democratic governance by ensuring greater participation of party members in the selection of presidential and parliamentary candidates while reducing the influence of what he described as “monicracy.”
Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said the judgment was a significant milestone in Ghana’s democratic development.
“It is a victory for the whole nation and, particularly to me, it is a total slap in the face of monicracy because it nearly destroyed some of the political parties,” he said.
He argued that had the Supreme Court ruled differently, Ghana’s democratic system could have faced serious challenges.
“I will also say that if this had not happened, or if the judgment had been different today, it would have been the end of democracy in this country,” he stated.
Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe maintained that allowing all qualified party members to participate in electing candidates would make it more difficult for individuals to manipulate internal elections.
He dismissed concerns that expanding participation in internal elections would create financial or logistical difficulties for political parties.
“If people try to influence others’ votes, that party will be exposed. That party will also become an enemy of democracy and the good people of this country,” he said.
“I don’t see the financial aspect or logistics concerns during internal elections as a problem. The Supreme Court ruling today marks a significant turning point in Ghana’s democratic journey,” he added.
The Supreme Court, in a 5-2 majority decision, ruled that the delegate system used by political parties to elect presidential and parliamentary candidates is unconstitutional.
The court directed political parties to adopt a more inclusive voting system that allows all members in good standing to participate in the election of presidential and parliamentary candidates.
The ruling effectively abolishes the long-standing practice under which only selected delegates voted on behalf of the wider party membership.
Political parties have been given one year to comply with the court’s directive and implement the required reforms to their internal electoral processes.
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