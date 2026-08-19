UN security official meets GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi

Lihong Shen, Security Advisor and Representative of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), has paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi.

The visit provided an opportunity for Ms. Shen and Mr. Gyamfi to engage on matters relating to security, safety, and the protection of personnel and operations within the context of GoldBod’s activities.

During the meeting, the two officials exchanged views on areas of mutual interest and the importance of strengthening collaboration between GoldBod and relevant United Nations security structures.

The engagement forms part of efforts to deepen institutional cooperation and promote a secure environment for the operations of GoldBod and its stakeholders.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.