Armah-Kofi Buah has not resigned from GoldBod – Lands Ministry

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has rejected reports that Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has resigned from the Board of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), describing the reports as false and insisting that there has been no disagreement between the Minister and the institution.

In a clarification issued on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, the Ministry stated categorically that “Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has not resigned from GoldBod, nor has there been any disagreement between him and the Ghana Gold Board.”

The Ministry explained that Mr Armah-Kofi Buah initially served personally on the GoldBod Board but later nominated the Ministry’s Chief Director, Marcus Haligah, to represent him on the Board from January 2026. It said the decision was “purely administrative” and was necessitated by the Minister’s demanding schedule and extensive responsibilities across two Ministries.

According to the Ministry, the arrangement was made because the Minister was “handling responsibilities across two Ministries”, making it increasingly difficult for him to personally attend all GoldBod Board meetings and engagements. It said he therefore “exercised the appropriate institutional arrangement” by designating the Chief Director, a senior official of the Ministry, to represent him.

The Ministry said the arrangement was consistent with GoldBod’s governance framework, which permits designated representatives to serve on the Board on behalf of members where applicable.

It added that the recent clarification by GoldBod itself confirmed that the Minister initially served on the Board personally but nominated the Chief Director because of his demanding schedule and inability to regularly attend meetings.

The Ministry has therefore urged the public, media organisations and other stakeholders to disregard reports suggesting that the Minister resigned from GoldBod or that his decision to nominate a representative was connected to “any disagreement, conflict or dissatisfaction with the institution.”

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