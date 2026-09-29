‘We’ll never compromise on quality’ – Agbodza tells Accra-Kumasi bypass supervisors

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister of Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has assured that the government will not compromise on the quality of work being done on the Accra-Kumasi bypass project.
Speaking to officials overseeing the project, Mr Agbodza said the government’s priority was not simply to complete the road but to ensure that it was built to a standard that would stand the test of time.
“We’ll never compromise on the quality of the work,” he said.
He said President John Dramani Mahama would not want to have a project completed under his administration only for it to begin developing potholes and other defects within a few months.
Mr. Agbodza, therefore, urged regional directors responsible for supervising the project to take their responsibilities seriously and ensure that the required standards were maintained throughout construction.
He reminded the officials that responsibility for the quality of the work did not rest solely with the minister, pointing out that those on the ground were responsible for monitoring, supervising, and certifying the work.
The Minister said he expected the officials entrusted with the project to ensure that it was properly executed and that any failure arising from poor workmanship would have to be accounted for by those responsible for supervising and certifying the work.
He urged them to approach their responsibilities with integrity and ensure that the road was delivered to the required standard.
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