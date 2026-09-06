Wa-Tumu-Bolga road upgrade will unlock agriculture, trade – Agbodza

Audio By Carbonatix
The ongoing upgrade of the Wa-Tumu-Bolgatanga road corridor is expected to open up new economic opportunities for communities across the Upper West Region by improving the movement of farm produce, goods and people, Roads and Highways Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza has said.
Mr Agbodza said the government was determined to complete the various road projects along the corridor within its four-year mandate, despite the significant financial obligations inherited from previous administrations.
He said the government would continue to prioritise projects considered essential to national development while working within available resources.
He explained that completing the Tumu Road and other projects towards the border would constitute one of the government's biggest direct investments in the area during its first term.
According to him, improved connectivity would strengthen agriculture, facilitate trade and create opportunities for residents, particularly young people and farmers who depend on reliable roads to transport their produce to markets.
The Minister expressed optimism that motorists would soon be able to travel safely and smoothly from Wa through Tumu to Bolgatanga as work progresses on the different sections.
Regional Highways Engineer Livistone Damali said construction was ongoing on almost all sections, while Sissala East MP Mohammed Issah Bataglia and Tumu Landlord Baba Tommy Kantong welcomed the projects and expressed hope that they would provide a lasting solution to the area's longstanding road challenges.
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