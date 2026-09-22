Demonstrations don’t start road projects; resources do – Roads Minister tells Dome-Kitase residents

Roads and Highways Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza has told residents of the Dome-Kitase area that demonstrations alone cannot trigger the commencement of road projects.

He said road construction depends on the availability of financial resources, which must be provided through government revenue or borrowing.

"Nananom, let me be frank with you. We did not come here to start the work because you did a demonstration. Let me be blunt with you. You cannot use demonstration to start a road project. We use resources to start a road project. So let it not be said that because somebody did demonstration, demonstration will not amount to money in the bank for the Ministry of Road and Highways. It will take money from taxes or loans," he said.

He made this known during a tour of the Kwabenya-Berekuso-Kitase road on Tuesday, September 22.

His comments come after residents of the Berekuso-Kwabenya enclave in the Greater Accra Region took to the streets on August 17 to protest the poor state of roads in the area.

The residents said the condition of the roads was affecting their health, businesses, vehicles and access to essential services. They called on government and relevant authorities to urgently rehabilitate the roads.

The demonstration caused some gridlock on the affected road as residents gathered to draw attention to what they described as years of neglect.

Mr Agbodza, however, acknowledged the residents’ right to protest and said the government’s decision to commence work was not a direct response to the demonstration.

Mr Agbodza explained that the road was being prioritised because of its importance beyond the immediate communities.

“I appreciate the fact that this road is more than a community road. The connection to parts of Eastern Region, the status of this road is well known. We are doing this because it is a road that Ghana needs, not a road that only Akwapim needs.”

He further disclosed that contractors working on the Dome-Kitase road are expected to fully mobilise back to site this week under the direction of President John Mahama.

The Minister, however, cautioned the contractors against a stop-start approach once work resumes.

“This time round, we don't want any touch and go thing. When you mobilise to site, let's see full action on the site,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.