Wontumi Exim Bank case adjourned over amended charge

The Accra High Court has adjourned the GH¢30 million Ghana Export-Import Bank (Exim Bank) case involving the convicted former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, to October 13.

The adjournment became necessary after the prosecution filed an amended charge sheet in which it amended the charge of uttering a forged document by specifying the company whose pro-forma invoice was allegedly forged.

When the case was called Tuesday, September 22, the Principal State Attorney, Joshua Sackey, told the court that the prosecution had filed a new charge sheet and served copies on counsel for the accused persons.

He, therefore, prayed the court to withdraw the charge sheet filed on May 15 and substitute it with the new one filed on September 22.

“We wish to withdraw the charge sheet which we filed on May 15 and substitute same with the charge sheet which we filed on the 22nd of Sept 2026.”

Amended charge

The amended charge sheet, dated September 19, retains the charge of uttering a forged document under Section 169 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

However, the particulars of the charge now specify that the allegedly forged document was a pro-forma invoice of EPSONS GHANA LIMITED.

The charge sheet alleges that Mr Antwi-Boasiako, in 2017, within the Greater Accra Region, used the forged pro forma invoice, knowing it was not genuine, with the intent to defraud officials of Exim Bank and obtain GH¢4 million from the bank.

Because of the amendment to the charge, the court is expected to take the pleas of the accused persons afresh when the case resumes on October 13.

Defence

Counsel holding brief for Samuel Atta Akyea for the first and third accused persons, Nana Nti Ofori-Debrah, told the court that he had just received a copy of the new charge sheet and was yet to peruse it and show it to the substantive counsel.

He, therefore, prayed the court to defer the substitution of the charge sheet and the taking of the pleas to the next adjourned date.

"Indeed, I have just received a copy of the new charge sheet. I am yet to peruse it and also show it to the substantive counsel,” he said.

“In the circumstance, I humbly pray that both the substitution and the taking of plea should be taken at the adjourned date not too remote from now.”

The court subsequently adjourned the case to October 13, at 10:30 a.m.

Exim Bank case

Mr Antwi-Boasiako is facing the case together with Thomas Antwi-Boasiako and Wontumi Farms Limited over an alleged GH¢30 million loss to Exim Bank.

The five-count charge sheet includes defrauding by false pretence, two counts of uttering a forged document, money laundering and intentionally causing financial loss to a public body. The charge sheet alleges that Mr Antwi-Boasiako and Mr Thomas Antwi-Boasiako obtained about GH¢14.302 million from Exim Bank in 2018 by false pretences. It further alleges that the accused persons caused the bank to lose GH¢30 million between 2018 and 2022.

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