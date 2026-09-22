KGL Foundation and GNPC Foundation partner to expand educational scholarships for Ghanaian students

The KGL Foundation and the GNPC Foundation have entered into a strategic partnership to expand educational opportunities for Ghanaian students, bringing the public and private sector together to support the development of the country’s human capital.

The partnership agreement signing held at the KGL House seeks to support an additional 1,000 students, building on the GNPC Foundation’s longstanding scholarship programme and the KGL Foundation’s commitment to expanding access to quality education, helping more Ghanaian students to pursue their educational dreams and future aspirations without financial circumstances standing in the way.

Speaking at the partnership agreement signing, Alex Apau Dadey, Group Executive Chairman of KGL Group, welcomed the partnership and recounted the personal significance of education to him and how his late father, Dr Alex Dadey, was a distinguished educationist , further strengthening his longstanding appreciation of education as a key driver of opportunity and national development.

“True success lies in our ability to create value and ensure that the value we create contributes meaningfully to the lives and communities from which we derive value .”

Against this backdrop, Helga J. M. Boadi, Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation said the partnership demonstrates the value of public–private collaboration in addressing national development priorities. She noted that the GNPC Foundation has, to date, supported more than 9,700 students through its national and international scholarship programmes, with approximately 1,390 students currently enrolled under its national scholarship scheme. The collaboration with the KGL Foundation will enable the Foundation to bring an additional 1,000 students into the scholarship programme. Ms Boadi expressed her excitement about the partnership, emphasising that collaboration between public institutions and private enterprises should extend beyond conventional commercial relationships to include purposeful investments in people.

She also highlighted the GNPC Foundation’s approach to educational development, noting that its interventions are undertaken in collaboration with institutions including the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education to ensure that educational investments go beyond infrastructure and contribute to stronger learning environments and improved opportunities for students to thrive.

Mr Dadey further noted that education remains a key thematic area of the KGL Foundation, which has supported over 300 students and continues to develop partnerships that expand access to educational opportunities. The KGL Foundation’s education initiatives include its partnership with Lancaster University Ghana to support scholarship opportunities for brilliant students with financial needs, refurbishment of the Gloria Boatemaa Dadey Nifa Basic School in Adukrom into a renowned center of learning, the Kwabotwe Centre for Sports Excellence, the UG alumni centre in its final phase and its US$1 million, five-year partnership with the Ghana Football Association to support juvenile football development.

Representing the KGL Foundation, Nii Annorbaah Sarpei, Programmes Manager, described the partnership as a significant addition to the Foundation’s growing network of collaborations with public institutions, including GETFund, the Mental Health Authority, the Ghana Education Service and the Ghana Football Association.

For both Foundations, the objective is clear: to turn educational opportunity into human potential, and human potential into lasting national progress.

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