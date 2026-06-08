29 companies paid GHS44.9m to NLA, compared to KGL’s GHS 173m for 2025 financial year

Despite the good works of KGL in the Ghanaian ecosystem, there has been several attempts by its opponents to deliberately undermine their image, a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra has said.

It urged the media to comprehensively investigate the whole business operations, management and administration of the NLA to ascertain the real challenges contributing to the revenue problems of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

According to the statement, apart from the thousands of Lotto Marketing Companies working directly for NLA in exchange for a commission of 25 percent on gross revenue generated, and Technical Service Providers such as Lots-Services Ltd and Simnet Ghana Ltd, the NLA in its attempt to generate revenue for the State, and in accordance with its mandate under Act 722, had also issued respective licenses to the following collaborators and Private Lotto Operators, which include:

KGL Technology Limited Onassis Sports Limited Alpha Lotto Ltd Game Park Ltd ENF Technology Fortune Synergy Afrilotto System Ltd Blue Star Hi-Tech Co. Ltd Luma Facilities Trading Ltd Zeta Technologies Ltd Global Fun Luckweb Wotriye Fora Ltd Wulucky Ghana Ltd Lotto and Lotteries Company Ltd Accurate Giant Company Ltd Zinbax Construction Ltd From Home Company Ltd Obiri Asare and Sons Ltd Glovita Lottery Ltd Rand Lottery Ltd Sadaco-Hope Lottery Ghana Ltd Zacdow Company Ltd Miwor Kakra Yebedi Nti Ltd Makafui Mogyi Ltd Super 4 Intelic Ltd Obeng Asare and Sons Ltd Vision 2000 Lotto Company Ltd SB Business Ventures Best Chance Lottery Company Diblo Lotto Wulucky Ltd-6/59

The statement said almost all the aforementioned companies licensed by NLA have a 10-15 years valid contract.

“From the 33 private companies mentioned together with various Lotto Marketing Companies Associations and unlicensed private lotto operators, it is absurd for anyone to conclude that KGL is enjoying monopoly at NLA”.

It said the specific amount of money paid by each licensed Company to NLA for the 2025 financial year were:

KGL – GHS 173, 360, 000 (over GHS 173 million). Onassis Sports Ltd owned by Seidu Agongo – GHS 2, 040, 000. Alpha Lotto Ltd – GHS 2 million for Act 722 and Act 844 Licenses. Rand Lottery Ltd – GHS 2 million for Act 722 and Act 844 Licenses. Obiri Asare and Sons Ltd – GHS 2 million for Act 722 and Act 844 Licenses. Lotto and Lotteries Company Ltd – GHS 1.5 million for only Act 722 License. Accurate Giant Company Ltd – GHS 1.5 million. Zinbax Construction Ltd- GHS 200, 000. From Home Company Ltd – GHS 1.5 million. Glovita Lottery Ltd – GHS 1.5 million. Sadaco-Hope Lottery Ghana Ltd – GHS 1.5 million. Zacdow Company Ltd – GHS 1.5 million. Wulucky Ghana Ltd – GHS 1.5 million. Miwor Kakra Yebedi Nti Ltd- GHS 800, 000. Super 4 Intelic Ltd – GHS 200, 000. Obeng Asare and Sons Ltd – GHS 500, 000. Vision 2000 Lotto Company Ltd – GHS 600, 000. Makafui Mogyi Ltd – GHS 200, 000. Game Park Ltd – GHS 2, 630, 000. ENF Technology – GHS 1, 680, 000. Fortune Synergy – GHS 2, 400, 000. Afrilotto Systems Ltd – GHS 3, 560, 000. Blue Star Hi-Tech Co. Ltd – GHS 1, 600, 000 to NLA. Luma Facilities Trading Ltd – GHS 4, 140, 000. Zeta Technologies Ltd – GHS 2, 630, 000. Global Fun – GHS 396, 750. Luckweb – GHS 1, 228, 200. Wotriye – GHS 595, 211.23. Fora Ltd – GHS 1, 000, 000. Wulucky Ltd-6/59 – GHS 2, 000, 000 to NLA.

The data according to the statement showed that none of the 29 licensed collaborators and Private Lotto Operators was close to the revenue potential of KGL for NLA.

“The total amount of revenue paid by the 29 companies to NLA for 2025 was GHS 44, 900, 161.23 (approximately GHS 44.9million), extremely below the GHS 173, 360, 000(over GHS 173million) that KGL alone paid to NLA in 2025”.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that three Private Lotto Operators namely SB Business Ventures, Best Chance Lottery Company, and Diblo Lottery are yet to pay money to the NLA for the 2025 financial year”.

The statement said the facts and data published by the Auditor-General and Ghana Audit Service do NOT support the false narrative that Ghana was losing GHS 1 billion or GHS 3 billion yearly because of the NLA-KGL Contract.

“It is really absurd for more than 30 Private Lotto Operators and Collaborators with contracts of 10-15years to raise only 44.9million for NLA within the 2025 financial year.

“KGL alone cannot continue to bear the cross of making huge payments to NLA and GRA. The entire lottery industry needs serious REFORMS including amendments to Act 722 and L.I. 1948. Targeting only KGL is unfair”.

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