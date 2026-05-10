NLA commends GCB Bank for fair, transparent “Pa To To Pa” Promo Draw

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has commended GCB Bank for its commitment to fairness, transparency, and credibility in the execution of the "Pa To To Pa Promo:, which climaxed with a grand finale held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Friday, May 8.

The event brought together key stakeholders and dignitaries, including Chief Risk Officer – Theophilus Aryee; Executive Head, Retail – Sina Kamagate; Managing Director – Farihan Alhassan; Liability Products Manager – Richard Wobil; representatives from Internal Audit and the National Lottery Authority (NLA); Head of Products – Emelia Sackey; and Head of Sales & Distribution – Mahmoud Yaqoub Gomda. Also in attendance were regional and branch managers, media personnel, valued customers, and the winners.

NLA Confirms Approval and Oversight of Promotion

Addressing customers and management of GCB Bank during the ceremony, a representative of the NLA stated that the Authority closely monitored the promotion from its launch to the final draw.

She explained that the campaign, which ran from December 2025 to April 2026, received official approval under the National Lotto Act, 2006 (Act 722), which mandates the NLA to regulate and supervise promotional draws and gaming activities in Ghana.

According to the Authority, its role throughout the promotion was to ensure that every stage of the campaign was conducted with integrity, fairness, and accountability.

She further noted that the Authority was satisfied with the conduct of the promotion and commended GCB Bank for maintaining high standards in rewarding loyal customers.

Structured Monthly Draws Produced Finalists

The NLA explained that the promotion followed a structured monthly draw system, where 10 customers were selected each month over a five-month period, producing a pool of finalists ahead of the grand finale.

Customers who consistently saved in multiples of GH¢300 accumulated points, which qualified them for the monthly draws and eventual selection for the grand finale.

The Authority confirmed that all draws were conducted under its supervision to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and uphold public confidence in the process.

Grand Finale Delivers Excitement

The grand finale added another layer of excitement as winners were selected live in the presence of customers, staff, management, and invited guests.

Out of the finalists honoured at the event, five emerged as the ultimate winners, earning fully sponsored trips to the United States, Canada, and Mexico to watch a major global football tournament.

The NLA noted that the final lucky draw was conducted transparently under its supervision, reinforcing public trust in the process.

Promoting a Strong Savings Culture

The Authority praised GCB Bank for introducing a customer-focused promotion that encouraged disciplined savings, rewarded loyalty, and promoted financial inclusion nationwide.

Describing the initiative as a positive example of innovative banking, the NLA said such promotions help deepen customer engagement while encouraging responsible financial habits.

“Today’s event is a celebration of loyalty and customer participation,” the representative remarked.

“We commend GCB Bank for creating promotions that reward and motivate customers while promoting financial inclusion and a strong savings culture.”

Assurance of Fairness and Integrity

The NLA reiterated that its involvement throughout the promotion was aimed at safeguarding integrity and strengthening public trust in promotional campaigns.

It assured participants and the general public that all winners met the required conditions and that the entire process was independently validated.

“To all winners, congratulations on your well-deserved awards. To all participants, thank you for your trust and continued support,” the Authority stated.

Conclusion

The NLA concluded by encouraging the public to continue participating in approved promotional campaigns with confidence, emphasising that proper regulation and oversight remain essential to ensuring fairness, transparency, and credibility in all promotional activities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.