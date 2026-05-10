Excitement peaks as GCB Bank ends “Pa To Pa” promo with thrilling grand finale draw

What began in December 2025 as a bold customer reward initiative by GCB Bank has culminated in a vibrant grand finale, bringing to a close a five-month nationwide campaign that transformed consistent saving into a competitive, reward-driven experience for hundreds of thousands of customers.

The promotion celebrated 50 outstanding customers at the grand finale, with five top winners ultimately selected to enjoy fully sponsored trips to watch the World Cup, turning their loyalty and financial discipline into a memorable global experience.

The campaign ended on Friday at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on May 8, where senior management, regulators, staff, partners, media representatives, and customers gathered for the final draw of the widely participated “Pa To Pa” promotion.

A Structured Nationwide Campaign Across Three Key Phases

The promotion was rolled out in three major activation stages across Accra, designed to sustain engagement and reward consistency in savings behaviour.

The campaign opened in December 2025, followed by structured monthly draws that began in January. The first draw was held at the Airport West Hotel, where 10 customers were selected as winners, setting the tone for the promotion and sparking early national interest.

The second activation took place on March 13 at the Accra Mall Food Court, where participation increased significantly. Another 10 customers emerged as winners, reflecting growing momentum and growing customer confidence in the campaign. Prizes included a range of household and electronic items such as smartphones, televisions, microwaves, refrigerators, and other home appliances.

The third monthly draw was also held at the Accra Mall Food Court, where a further 10 winners were selected from across the country, sustaining strong engagement and reinforcing the consistency of the promotion ahead of its final stage. Winners in this draw also received assorted electronic gadgets and household items, adding practical value to the rewards package and further boosting excitement around the campaign.

Turning Savings into a Competitive Experience

Speaking at the grand finale, Executive Head of Retail, Sina Kamagate, explained that the “Pa To Pa” concept was designed to make banking more interactive by linking savings to rewards in a structured and engaging format.

Executive Head of Retail, Sina Kamagate

He explained that the initiative, which began in December 2025, was created to deepen interaction between the bank and its customers, describing it as “a gathering of customers and those who provide services for them; that’s the staff of GCB.”

According to him, the concept behind “Pa To Pa” was inspired by football and Ghana’s national identity, particularly the style of play expected from the Black Stars at international tournaments. He noted that the name itself reflected that inspiration, saying there was reasoning behind it, as the bank envisioned a “Pa To Pa game, similar to the Chelsea style of play.”

Mr Kamagate further explained that the bank, which has operated for 73 years and continues to grow, sought to create a platform where customers could engage with each other through their normal banking behaviour. He said the idea was to allow customers to “play amongst themselves while doing the things they are noted for doing,” adding that internally it was also seen as a way to “gamify” banking.

He noted that Ghanaians’ passion for football influenced the structure of the promotion, which rewarded customers for savings activity. Customers earned points by depositing in multiples of GHS 300, with every GHS 300 translating into one point accumulated over time. He said this system ran consistently from December until April.

He confirmed that the promotion officially ended on April 30 and that the grand finale was organised to reward customers who had accumulated the highest points. According to him, "What we are doing here today is to reward those who played more in our game.”

He also announced that five customers would be flown to the United States, Canada, and Mexico to watch international football matches, describing it as a key highlight of the reward structure.

However, he emphasised that the most important aspect of the promotion for him was its inclusivity. He explained that while rewards were largely based on points, the bank deliberately included a mechanism that allowed even minimal participation to count, stating that “there should be one person selected from the lot for just participating.”

He noted that under this arrangement, even a customer with just one point could qualify, adding that in the final draw, “you would be surprised by the balance on that person’s account, but at that moment there is equalisation — his balance no longer matters.”

He confirmed that the selected customer would travel to the United States and Canada as part of the prize package, describing it as a moment that reinforced the bank’s commitment to fairness and inclusion.

He concluded by thanking customers for their loyalty and encouraging them to continue doing business with the bank, noting that “there is a lot more we have in stock for you,” while also wishing that God would continue to grow their businesses and livelihoods.

Objectives of “Pa To Pa” Campaign Explained

Managing Director of GCB Bank PLC, Farihan Alhassan, said the “Pa To Pa” campaign was launched in December with a simple but purposeful objective: to encourage customers to save toward meaningful life goals.

He explained that the initiative was designed to make saving more purposeful and relatable, noting that the bank’s goal was to encourage customers to save for things that matter, including weddings, dream vehicles, holidays, and even travel experiences to support the national football team.

He said the campaign was built around the idea of making these aspirations feel closer and more achievable, adding that “we wanted Pa to Pa to make those goals feel closer and simpler."

According to him, the response from customers over the past five months had been overwhelming, with strong participation recorded across the country as customers consistently embraced the savings challenge.

He noted that the campaign also served as an appreciation platform, as the bank rewarded customers with a range of prizes, including television sets, ovens, fridges, mobile phones, and other household items. He explained that each reward represented the bank’s way of expressing gratitude, stating that “every prize was GCB’s way of saying thank you — it was our way of saying we value you, and we are in this with you.”

He said the campaign had now reached its climax, with top-performing customers set to receive major international rewards. According to him, the top five customers over the five months will each enjoy a fully sponsored trip to the United States, Canada, and Mexico to support the Black Stars at an international football tournament.

He detailed that the sponsorship covers all major expenses, including visas, tickets, transport, and accommodation, adding that food costs may also be covered as part of the package.

He further revealed that, through a transparent draw conducted in collaboration with the National Lotteries Authority using the Caritas platform, one additional customer was selected to join the group of winners.

He noted that the outcome ensured that GCB customers would walk away with what he described as “a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” while 15 customers would also receive consolation prizes.

He emphasised that the initiative reflects the bank’s broader philosophy that banking should go beyond transactions, saying it should help customers achieve their dreams, reward loyalty, and create lasting memories.

He expressed gratitude to customers for their trust, as well as to staff and partners, particularly the National Lotteries Authority, for ensuring the credibility and success of the campaign.

An awardee receiving recognition on stage during the GCB Pa To Pa Promo final rewards ceremony.

He congratulated all winners and encouraged those who did not win to remain engaged with the bank, assuring them that more opportunities were ahead.

According to him, the campaign was only the beginning of a broader rewards journey, concluding with an invitation to customers to celebrate the milestone achievement.

Structure and Mechanics of “Pa To Pa” Promotion

Liability Products Manager at GCB Bank PLC, Richard Wobil, explained the structure of the “Pa To Pa” promotion, outlining how the five-month savings campaign operated from December 2025 to April 2026.

He noted that the campaign began on 1 December 2025 and ended on 30 April, describing it as a structured initiative that rewarded consistent saving behaviour over time.

According to him, customers qualified by depositing a minimum of GHS 300, with each maintained deposit earning one point per month. He explained that at the end of each month, customers were ranked based on accumulated points, with winners selected from first to tenth position.

He said the bank awarded 10 winners each month throughout the campaign period, explaining that “month one, month two, month three, month four, and month five all had 10 winners each.”

He recalled that the first activation was held at the Airport West Hotel and the Accra Mall, where 20 customers were rewarded with prizes including 75-inch televisions, chest freezers, cookers, and other electronic appliances, setting the tone for the promotion’s early phase.

He noted that by the third month, management decided to increase the value of rewards, explaining that the aim was to “make it juicier,” which led to the introduction of items such as double-door freezers, washing machines, cookers, and other electronics.

Audience, members, including GCB staff and customers, at the event

He added that the fourth month followed a similar structure, while the fifth month formed part of the grand finale cycle, which concluded at the main event.

Explaining the rules, he said customers who won in one month were not eligible to win in subsequent monthly draws, although they remained eligible for the grand prize.

He further explained that the grand finale rewards were based on total accumulated points from December to April.

He revealed that the five top customers were selected to receive fully sponsored trips to the United States, Canada, and Mexico to attend an international football tournament.

He also confirmed that a transparent draw was conducted on 6 May at the bank’s High Street branch under the supervision of the National Lotteries Authority, with customers present during the process.

From this draw, one additional winner was selected from a pool of 593,000 customers, a moment he described as a reflection of both transparency and the scale of participation.

He concluded by thanking customers for their participation and support throughout the campaign.

NLA Affirms Fairness and Transparency in “Pa To Pa” Draw

A representative of the National Lotteries Authority, speaking at the event, said the authority was pleased to be part of the prize presentation ceremony for the “Pa To Pa” promotion, describing it as a celebration of customer participation and loyalty.

She explained that the NLA, established under Act 722 of 2006, is mandated to regulate, supervise and ensure the integrity of promotional draws in Ghana, adding that this responsibility is central to maintaining public confidence in such schemes.

She further confirmed that the promotion “was duly approved and monitored throughout to ensure fairness, transparency and credibility throughout the campaign.”

She described the event as a celebration of loyalty and customer participation, commending GCB Bank PLC for designing a promotion that rewards and motivates customers while also promoting financial inclusion and a savings culture.

The representative added that such initiatives help encourage disciplined saving habits among the public, particularly when linked to transparent reward systems.

She congratulated all winners, describing them as deserving of their awards, and expressed appreciation to all participants for their continued trust and support.

“To all winners, congratulations on your well-deserved award. And to all participants, thank you for your trust and continued support," she said.

She concluded by wishing GCB Bank continued success and encouraged the public to continue participating in promotional schemes with confidence.

Internal Audit Confirms Integrity of “Pa To Pa” Promotion

A representative from GCB Bank’s Internal Audit Department stated at the event that the team independently verified and validated the promotion process and results throughout the campaign period, from its inception through to the end of April.

The representative confirmed that all winners fully satisfied the terms, conditions, and eligibility requirements governing the promotion.

Final Monthly Prize Draws Feature Premium Electronics and Travel Rewards

To crown the campaign, GCB Bank rolled out a series of monthly prize draws in the final stages of the promotion, rewarding customers with a mix of premium household appliances, electronics, and all-expense-paid travel experiences.

Month 4 Awards

The fourth month of the promotion saw winners receiving a wide range of premium household and electronic items. Prizes for the month included:

A Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 for the 10th prize, a 43-inch TCL Smart TV for the 9th prize, a 550–600 litre frost-free refrigerator for the 8th prize, a 55-inch TCL Smart TV for the 7th prize, a 300-litre Nasco chest freezer for the 6th prize, a 15kg Samsung washing machine for the 5th prize, a 2.5 horsepower Zara air conditioner for the 4th prize, a 5-burner gas cooker with oven for the 3rd prize, an LG washing machine with dryer for the 2nd prize, and a Samsung double-door refrigerator for the 1st prize.

Month 5 Awards

The fifth and final month of the campaign featured both household items and grand travel rewards, marking the climax of the promotional journey: with prizes including a Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 for the 10th prize, an LG home theatre system for the 9th prize, a TCL chest freezer for the 8th prize, a Nasco chest freezer for the 7th prize, a 65-inch TCL Smart TV for the 6th prize, and fully sponsored trips to the Americas for the 5th to 1st prize winners.

Winners Express Joy and Gratitude After “Pa To Pa” Rewards

Following the presentation of awards at the event, emotions ran high as recipients shared their excitement and appreciation.

One awardee described the experience as overwhelming, saying it felt “so amazing” and recalling how friends celebrated the news together.

Expressing gratitude to the bank, the awardee said thanks were due first to God for the opportunity and also to GCB Bank for making the dream a reality, adding that all companions present wished to express their appreciation.

Another awardee also expressed deep gratitude to GCB Bank, noting long-standing loyalty of over 30 years with the institution. The awardee said the win was unexpected and described it as a moment of divine favour, adding that what was not anticipated had been made possible through grace.

The recipient further encouraged continued trust in GCB Bank, highlighting the promotion as evidence of loyalty being rewarded.

GCB Unveils Visa Card Promotion with Global Football Rewards

Also at the event, Head of Products at GCB Bank, Emelia Sackey, unveiled a new Visa Card promotion designed to reward customers with exclusive international football experiences and other prizes.

She explained that customers can qualify by completing five international transactions amounting to GHS 10,000 within the promotional period, which runs up to May 25.

According to her, the initiative operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with the earliest qualifying customers set to benefit from top rewards.

She noted that the first four customers to meet the requirement will receive fully sponsored trips to watch the World Cup, describing the offer as part of a partnership between GCB Bank and Visa, with oversight from the National Lotteries Authority.

She further indicated that an additional six customers will receive free World Cup tickets, highlighting the rising demand and high cost of accessing match tickets, which are reportedly selling between $900 and $1,000.

She added that beyond the initial rewards, the bank will roll out further customer experiences, including a World Cup viewing event at a five-star hotel for 100 customers between June and September, alongside curated gift boxes for over 100 customers.

She urged customers to actively participate in the promotion, encouraging them to take advantage of the opportunity to transact with their Visa cards in order to qualify for the rewards.

She emphasised that the initiative reflects GCB Bank PLC’s commitment to customer value, noting that the bank continues to reward loyalty while creating memorable experiences linked to global sporting events.

“Speed Game” Visa Promo Gains Momentum at GCB Event

Adding excitement to the Visa promo, Executive Head of Retail at GCB Bank PLC, Sina Kamagate, described the campaign as a “speed game” built around a fastest-fingers approach aimed at rewarding quick and active customer participation.

He explained that customers are encouraged to either activate or continue using their Visa cards, noting that the campaign is open to both existing and new cardholders. With only a few weeks to the World Cup, he urged customers to begin making international transactions immediately to increase their chances of qualifying.

According to him, customers who attain a cumulative international spend of GHS10,000 automatically qualify for the draw, with higher transaction volumes significantly improving their chances of selection.

He added that the promotion will end on May 25, after which the top four qualifying customers will be selected based on their transaction performance.

Mr Kamagate emphasised that the initiative reflects GCB Bank’s commitment to going beyond traditional banking by rewarding active customer engagement and creating opportunities for memorable global experiences through everyday transactions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.