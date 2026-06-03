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Seven killed after drone hits bus in Russia-controlled part of Ukraine

Source: BBC  
  3 June 2026 12:11pm
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Seven people have been killed and 11 others injured after a drone hit a passenger bus travelling through a Russia-controlled part of Ukraine, an official said.

Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-installed leader of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, said the bus was struck in the early hours of Wednesday as it was travelling between Moscow and Simferopol, in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Black smoke could also be seen rising over St Petersburg on Wednesday morning, with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky confirming the city's oil terminal had been hit.

The attack comes as the city hosts the annual International Economic Forum, an event designed to showcase Russia to the world.

Volodymyr Zelensky/X Phone footage of black smoke rising above the St Petersburg oil terminal, three parts of the facility appear to have been hit.
Zelensky shared footage of smoke rising above the St Petersburg oil terminal on Wednesday morning.

The strikes come a day after a massive Russian assault on cities across Ukraine killed at least 22 people, including several women and children.

On the drone which hit the bus in Donetsk, Pushilin said: "In Yenakiyevo, a UAV attacked a Moscow-Simferopol coach; according to preliminary reports, seven civilians were killed."

He added the 11 injured people were receiving medical care.

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Ukrainian government's centre for combating disinformation, has talked about a "parallel reality" created by Russian state propaganda, while not explicitly denying claims that the strike took place.

"Russia attacks civilians with drones all the time... of course, when everyone is talking about this, when there is evidence of such actions by the Russians, they use their main propaganda tool: creating a parallel reality," he told the BBC.

"Against this background of attacks on our civilians, they come up with stories in which Ukraine acts just like Russia. This is done to justify their own terror as a response to our actions."

The BBC has approached the Ukrainian military for comment.

A BBC map titled “Areas of Russian military control in Ukraine” shows Ukraine and surrounding countries in Eastern Europe. Ukraine is displayed centrally in white, bordered by Belarus to the north, Russia to the east, and Moldova to the southwest. The Black Sea appears in blue along Ukraine’s southern coast. Areas shaded in pink/red indicate regions under Russian military control, primarily concentrated in the east and south of Ukraine, including much of the Donetsk region, a southern corridor stretching westward toward Kherson, and the entire Crimea peninsula, which is labelled and outlined. Thin orange lines indicate areas of claimed Russian control, while red diagonal stripes mark zones of limited Russian military control, especially along the active front line in eastern Ukraine. Major cities are labelled with black dots, including Kyiv (central north), Lviv (west), Kharkiv (northeast), Donetsk (east), Zaporizhzhia(southeast-central), Kherson (south), Odesa (southwest coast), and Kursk in Russia. Country names (Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Moldova) are written in large capital letters. A small inset globe in the top-left corner highlights Ukraine’s location in Europe. A scale bar in the lower-left corner shows distances of 100 km and 100 miles. The legend at the bottom explains the color coding: Pink/red: Russian military control Red stripes: Limited Russian military control Orange: Claimed Russian control Black outline: Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 A source note reads: “Source: ISW and AEI's Critical Threats Project (21:00 GMT, 28 May)”, with a BBC logo in the bottom-right corner.

Drones were downed over Belgorod, Kursk and other western regions, as well as near Moscow and over the Sea of Azov, Russian officials added.

In total, Russia says it shot down 350 Ukrainian drones overnight.

At least 50 of the drones were downed over the Leningrad region northwest of Moscow, according to the regional governor Alexander Drozdenko.

The region includes St Petersburg, which is welcoming delegates from around the world for the economic forum from Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to address attendees on Friday.

"Important facilities on Russian territory were hit last night," Zelensky wrote on X, sharing a video of black smoke rising above St Petersburg.

He described the strikes as "long-range sanctions" and said Ukrainian forces also hit military targets in Russia's Tambov region.

Reuters A picture taken from the ground where Black smoke can be seen rising over a golden-domed building in the Russian city of St Petersburg.
Heavy smoke billows over St Petersburg, Russia, after a series of reported drone strikes
Getty Images Black smoke rises after Ukraine reportedly launched unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on the opening day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Zelensky said Ukraine hit a number of "important targets" in St Petersburg on Wednesday

These overnight strikes saw Pulkovo airport temporarily restrict flights, according to Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia.

Meanwhile, an 86-year-old woman was killed following a drone attack in Ukraine's southern Kherson region overnight, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the city's military administration said.

This came as part of a wider attack by Moscow overnight, with Ukraine's air force saying Russia launched 198 drones at several different regions, 189 of which were shot down.

The latest wave of strikes comes a day after Russia launched one of its largest attacks on Ukraine since its full-scale invasion began in 2022.

At least 22 people were killed after Russia launched more than 700 missiles and drones overnight into Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said.

Russia's defence ministry said the strikes had been a response to previous Ukrainian attacks, saying in a statement that the "strike objectives" had all been achieved.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was carrying out the "systematic strikes" it had pledged after accusing Kyiv of a deadly attack on a student dormitory in an occupied part of eastern Ukraine in late May.

Kyiv said it had hit a Russian military unit.

"This practice will continue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, claiming the strikes were targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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