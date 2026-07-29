Russia charges Telegram founder Durov with facilitating terrorism

Audio By Carbonatix
Russia has charged Telegram's founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorism over allegations the messenger app has been used for recruitment by Ukrainian secret services.
The FSB - Russia's domestic security service - said Telegram had been used "to prepare and co-ordinate acts of sabotage and terror" inside Russia and had failed to remove channels, chats and bots used by Ukraine.
An international arrest warrant has been issued for the Russian-born Durov, who lives abroad.
Shortly after the charge was announced, Telegram's account on X posted an image showing Durov holding up his middle finger. He has previously accused Russian authorities of "fabricating new pretexts to restrict Russians' access to Telegram".
Telegram is popular in Russia and is used by tens of millions of people, although authorities have been restricting access as part of a wider crackdown on internet freedom. The app is also popular in Ukraine.
Multi-billionaire Durov, 41, has lived outside of Russia for many years and holds French and United Arab Emirates (UAE) passports.
It is unclear whether other countries or authorities would comply with an arrest warrant issued by Russia.
Durov left Russia in 2014 after refusing to comply with government demands to shut down opposition communities on the platform. He had previously founded popular Russian social media company VKontakte - dubbed the "Facebook of Russia".
Telegram is used by around 950 million people worldwide and has previously positioned itself as an app focussed on its users' privacy, rather than the normal policies prioritised by other global social media companies.
The platform has previously faced criticism of its app moderation, but has denied having insufficient practices.
Durov was arrested and placed under formal investigation in France in 2024 over allegations of failure to properly moderate the app to reduce criminality. He was allowed to go home months later, with the investigation continuing.
Latest Stories
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Leading with Focus and Discipline
15 minutes
-
HACSA Foundation’s Tech4Girls Programme graduates 4th cohort, advancing Ghana’s digital skills agenda
24 minutes
-
Court remands two suspects in Immigration Officer murder case as prosecution awaits DNA report
30 minutes
-
Tamale court jails ex-police officer, accomplice 25 years for armed robbery
36 minutes
-
‘It’s feasible’: NDC says it is ready to implement Supreme Court ruling on internal party elections
42 minutes
-
CDD-Ghana’s Kojo Asante hails Supreme Court ruling on delegate system
48 minutes
-
UK High Commissioner alleges scholarship funds were mismanaged under previous government
54 minutes
-
Supreme Court ruling will keep OSP in check – Martin Kpebu
59 minutes
-
Patrick Boamah questions government: Where are the 800,000 jobs?
1 hour
-
Fiscal discipline should not be mistaken for lack of spending – Eric Agbana to Minority
1 hour
-
Mobile money transactions hit GH¢492.9bn in June
1 hour
-
Delegates System: Gbande warns court ruling could create huge financial and logistical burden
1 hour
-
NPP demands explanation over Upper East Region’s exclusion from $500m World Bank project
1 hour
-
China, Ghana deepen defence ties as PLA marks 99th anniversary
1 hour
-
Peace Council trains peace agents for conflict prevention, dispute resolution in Savannah Region
1 hour