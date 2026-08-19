GJA @77: A nation without credible journalism is walking in the dark – GJA Vice President

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A nation without credible journalism is a nation walking in the dark, Vice President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Rebecca Ekpe, has said.
She said despite the pressures confronting the journalism profession, journalists must remain committed to defending press freedom and upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and excellence.
Speaking at the GJA's 77th Anniversary Symposium and Lecture in Accra, Ms Ekpe said credible journalism remained essential to an informed society and the protection of democratic values.
She urged journalists to defend press freedom with courage and integrity and ensure that the values of the profession were preserved for future generations.
“A nation without credibility, a nation without credible journalism, is a nation walking in the dark,” she said.
Ms Ekpe said the GJA must continue to serve as a strong advocate for press freedom and professionalism while promoting ethical journalism and truth.
She said journalists had a responsibility to ensure that the truth remained central to their work, stressing that the credibility of the profession would have lasting implications for society.
She called on members of the GJA to remain committed to the principles of press freedom, professionalism, ethics and truth as the Association marked its 77th anniversary.
“May the GJA continue to stand for press freedom. May the GJA continue to stand for professionalism. May the GJA continue to stand for ethics. But above all, may the GJA continue to stand for the truth,” she said.
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