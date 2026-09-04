GJA opens entries for 30th Media Awards, introduces 2 new categories

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has opened entries for the 30th GJA Media Awards, with the Association introducing two new categories as part of efforts to make the prestigious awards more responsive to the changing dynamics of journalism.

The GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, announced the opening of entries at a news conference in Accra on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

The 30th edition of the Awards is expected to be a major celebration of journalistic excellence, recognising outstanding work that has contributed to Ghana’s democracy, development, good governance and national discourse.

Entries close September 18

According to Mr. Dwumfour, entries opened on Thursday, September 3, 2026, and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2026.

He stressed that there would be no extension of the deadline, urging eligible journalists to submit their entries well ahead of the closing date to avoid last-minute challenges.

Participation is open strictly to GJA members in good standing, while only works published or broadcast between January 1 and December 31, 2025, qualify for consideration.

All submissions are to be made online through the GJA's official website, gjaghana.com, where applicants can also access the 2026 Awards Entry Form.

The Association has urged applicants to carefully study the submission guidelines and ensure that their entries meet the requirements of the respective categories before submitting them.

Two new categories introduced

A major feature of the 30th GJA Media Awards is the introduction of two new categories designed to reflect emerging trends and areas of importance within the media industry.

The new categories are the Bank of Ghana Governor’s Economic and Financial Story of the Year (GEFSY) and the Best Digital and New Media Platform.

The GJA said the introduction of the GEFSY category is intended to recognise outstanding journalism in economic and financial reporting, while the Best Digital and New Media Platform category seeks to acknowledge excellence and innovation in digital and new media.

The changes, Mr. Dwumfour explained, followed recommendations, suggestions and inputs received from members of the Association after the GJA invited journalists to contribute ideas towards the review and improvement of the Awards.

Female Journalist of the Year category removed

The review has also resulted in the removal of the Female Journalist of the Year category.

The GJA President said the changes were not made arbitrarily but were informed by contributions from members as part of the Association's efforts to improve the relevance and responsiveness of the Awards.

The Association expressed appreciation to members who contributed to the review, saying the revised categories were expected to make the Awards more relevant, inclusive and responsive to the changing media landscape.

30th edition to be historic

Mr. Dwumfour described the 30th edition as a significant milestone in the history of the GJA Media Awards.

He said the Association was committed to making the milestone edition a befitting celebration of excellence in journalism and the critical role of the media in Ghanaian society.

The Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Accra in October 2026, bringing together leading personalities from government, business, diplomacy, traditional leadership, the media, civil society and other sectors.

The GJA President encouraged journalists who produced outstanding work in 2025 to take advantage of the opportunity to submit their work for consideration.

A platform for excellence

For three decades, the GJA Media Awards have provided a platform for recognising journalists and media organisations whose work has made significant contributions to Ghana's development and democratic journey.

The Association said the milestone edition would reinforce the importance of professional journalism and recognise practitioners whose work demonstrates excellence and makes a meaningful contribution to society.

Mr. Dwumfour therefore called on eligible members to participate actively in the 30th edition.

“We wish all applicants the very best and look forward to celebrating the achievements of Ghanaian journalists at the 30th GJA Media Awards,” he said.

GJA's new digital home

The opening of entries coincides with the unveiling of the GJA's new official website, gjaghana.com, which the Association has designated as its new “digital home.”

The website will serve as a central platform for official GJA information, including statements, press releases, programmes, training opportunities, events, membership information, media development initiatives, journalist safety and press freedom advocacy.

The platform will also provide stakeholders and the general public with direct access to information about the Association's activities.

The GJA urged journalists and members to visit the website regularly and familiarise themselves with the platform, particularly as it becomes the principal channel for information on the 30th GJA Media Awards.

The deadline for entries is Friday, September 18, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., with the GJA stressing that there will be no extension.

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