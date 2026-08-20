NCA Director-General urges journalists to protect public trust in digital era

Rev. Ing. Edmund Y. Fianko, Director General of NCA, delivering his remarks

The Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Rev. Ing. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko, has called on journalists and media practitioners to uphold professional standards as rapid digitalisation continues to reshape the media industry.

He said accuracy, fairness, accountability and rigorous verification must remain central to journalism if the profession is to retain public confidence in an increasingly digital information environment.

Rev. Ing. Fianko made the call at the Ghana Journalists Association’s (GJA) 77th Anniversary Symposium held at the British Council in Accra.

The symposium was held under the theme, “Building on Our Legacy: Advancing Ethical Journalism and Shaping the Future of Digital Media.”

He noted that although the platforms, technologies and business models through which news is produced and consumed would continue to change, the fundamental responsibility of journalism to serve the public would remain constant.

“Let trust remain the profession’s most valuable heritage,” he said, stressing that the public would continue to demand information that was accurate, fair and responsibly presented regardless of technological changes.

NCA’s role in digital media ecosystem

The NCA Director-General also highlighted the Authority’s role in supporting the electronic communications infrastructure that underpins the growing digital media ecosystem.

He explained that the NCA’s responsibilities, including spectrum management, authorisation of communications services, improving connectivity and consumer protection, were critical to ensuring that the benefits of digital media reached people across the country.

He said journalists working in rural communities should have the same opportunity to gather and transmit information as their counterparts in Accra.

“Closing the digital divide is therefore not only an economic or technological objective; it is essential to inclusion, civic participation and democratic life,” he said.

NCA addressing connectivity challenges

Touching on concerns over poor quality of service, including dropped calls, slow internet speeds and inadequate network coverage in some communities, Rev. Ing. Fianko said the NCA was working with mobile network operators to address the challenges.

He disclosed that measures included increasing capacity at existing network sites and constructing additional sites to improve coverage and service quality.

According to him, more than 500 new sites were being constructed in 2026, while a number of existing sites had also been upgraded.

He assured the public that the NCA would continue to monitor the implementation of the interventions and hold mobile network operators accountable for delivering the required improvements.

NCA addressing connectivity challenges

Rev. Ing. Fianko also reaffirmed the NCA’s recognition of the constitutional importance of media freedom and freedom of expression.

He distinguished the NCA’s responsibility for regulating electronic communications infrastructure from editorial regulation of journalism, which falls under the mandate of the National Media Commission (NMC).

He said the NCA’s interventions would continue to be guided by the law, transparency and respect for the separate responsibilities of institutions within Ghana’s democratic system.

The Director-General congratulated the leadership and membership of the GJA, both past and present, on the Association’s 77th anniversary and commended its contribution to the development of journalism and Ghana’s democratic governance.

He urged media professionals to embrace technological innovation while remaining firmly anchored to the ethical principles that underpin public confidence in journalism.

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