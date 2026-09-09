2026 U-20 WWC: Black Princesses beat South Korea to keep qualification hopes alive

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana bounced back opening day defeat to record victory in their second game at the 2026 U-20 Women's World Cup.
The Black Princesses scored three goals in the second half as they sealed a 3-1 win over South Korea after losing to Ecuador.
Charles Sampson made a few changes to his starting lineup with Latifa Musa, Salima Rahim Naazo and Precious Akangwe coming into the starting lineup for the second game.
Esther Owusu was substituted in the 26th minute after suffering an injury with Latifa Abesit taking her place.
Despite several chances created in the opening half, the Black Princesses were unable to break the deadlock as the two teams went into the break with no goals scored.
Sarah Nyarko scored the opening goal of the game in the 52nd minute after a well-worked team effort through the middle of the park before the Dreams FC attacked finished it.
Ivy Osei Owusu added the second of the game minutes later with her effort taking a deflection of her marker and into the far post to make it 2-0.
Ruth Amponsah rounded off the victory with a coolly collected effort in the 84th minute to extend the Black Princesses lead before the Korea pulled one back out of nothing.
Ghana will face France in their final game of the group stage hoping they can make it past the first stage for the first time in eight attempt.
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