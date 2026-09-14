2026 U-20 WWC: ‘Not all wishes come true’ – Gyan inspires Black Princesses after elimination

Former Ghana international Asamoah Gyan had inspiring words for the Black Princesses team following their elimination from the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Ghana suffered their eighth consecutive group stage exit at the U-20 level after losing to France in their final group game.

Charles Sampson's side went into the game against France knowing that only a win is capable of leading them to the next stage of the competition.

However, they conceded four goals in the second half after playing out a goalless game in the opening half of the fixture.

https://www.myjoyonline.com/2026-u-20-wwc-black-princesses-suffer-another-group-stage-exit-after-defeat-to-france/

Following their elimination, Gyan, who has been with the team, spoke to the girls in a bid to inspire them for their journey ahead.

"Sometimes, you don't get what you want... You always have your wishes. But not every wish that you make comes true," he said.

"So, what I will tell you is that whatever has happened today, we should take it in good faith and move on in life; that is how you challenge yourself.

"In life, you challenge yourself when things go wrong, not when things get better. When things go wrong, that is when you challenge yourself and ask yourself questions: 'What am I going to do next?'

"There are more opportunities. I know some of you will be asking yourselves, where do we go from here? What are we going to do? But I can assure you that nobody knows tomorrow. It will be ending day by day. So, just have faith in yourself. Keep on doing your training. Keep your faith high."

The Black Princesses are expected to return to Ghana in the coming days following their exit from the tournament as it reaches the knockout phase.

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