“They showed up with character” – Sampson praises Black Princesses after South Korea win

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Black Princesses head coach Charles Sampson has praised his players for showing character and determination in their 3-1 victory over South Korea at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.
Ghana bounced back from a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Ecuador in their opening Group C game to secure a crucial victory over the South Koreans on Wednesday.
Sampson was impressed with the response from his players, saying they demonstrated the character, belief and passion needed to turn their fortunes around.
“Today, the team actually really showed up. They showed up with the character that we know they have in the team. They believe in themselves and each other,” the Black Princesses coach told GFA Media.
“And today, they exhibited it exactly how it should be, with a lot of enthusiasm and passion. They made up their mind that we're gonna take this day, and that's what happened.”
The victory moves Ghana up to second place in Group C and keeps their hopes of progressing to the next stage of the tournament alive.
The Black Princesses will now turn their attention to their final group game against France.
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