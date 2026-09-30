Don’t stay home idle, embrace entrepreneurship while awaiting posting – Unemployed nurses urged

Unemployed nurses and midwives have been urged to venture into entrepreneurship instead of relying solely on government employment.

The call comes at a time when Ghana is grappling with a significant backlog of qualified but unemployed health professionals.

Ghana currently faces a backlog of approximately 74,000 qualified but unemployed health professionals. Experts have warned that the figure could rise to 180,000 by the end of 2028 if decisive measures are not implemented to address the situation.

Retired Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer of the Ghana Adventist Health Service (GAHS), Mrs. Annabella Agyemang Aboagye, said the growing backlog should serve as a wake-up call for graduates not to remain idle while awaiting postings.

Speaking at her retirement service organised by the GAHS at the SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Kwadaso, Mrs. Aboagye advised unemployed nurses and midwives to acquire entrepreneurial skills and engage in income-generating ventures they can sustain even after securing government employment.

"Instead of staying at home doing nothing, involve yourselves in entrepreneurship," she advised.

She noted that income from nursing alone may not be sufficient to meet current living conditions, hence the need to develop alternative sources of livelihood.

Mrs. Aboagye further admonished practising nurses and midwives, particularly the younger generation, to discharge their duties with integrity, obedience and sacrifice.

She stressed that nursing and midwifery is not an easy profession, noting that it demands selflessness, compassion and commitment, but comes with immense blessings when practised diligently.

"The nursing and midwifery profession is not an easy one. It demands sacrifice, but it attracts more blessings," she stated.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Ghana Adventist Health Services, Dr. James Antwi, has called for the establishment of an Advisory Committee for retirees who remain committed to the health sector and are still strong enough to contribute.

According to him, some retirees are still healthy and have great ideas that can help shape policies and improve the health system.

Dr. Antwi made the call at the same ceremony, where he emphasized the need to tap into the wealth of experience of retired health professionals rather than allowing their expertise to go unutilized.

"Some of the retirees are still healthy with great ideas that can offer advice or policies to improve the health system," he said.

He noted that creating a structured advisory body would provide a platform for retirees to mentor younger professionals, contribute to policy formulation, and support health service delivery across the country.

The Director lauded Mrs. Aboagye for her immense contributions to the health sector as she retires from active service.

Dr. Antwi described her as a dedicated and selfless professional whose commitment has positively impacted health service delivery.

He said her years of service have left an indelible mark on the institution and the communities she served, and urged other health professionals to emulate her exemplary dedication by demonstrating the same level of commitment, integrity and compassion in the discharge of their duties.

The retirement ceremony, held at the CGC Ceremonial Grounds at Kwadaso, was attended by health professionals, family, friends, and members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, who celebrated Mrs. Aboagye for her years of dedicated service to healthcare delivery in Ghana.

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