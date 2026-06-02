Dr Wuaku inspires youth to embrace entrepreneurship as a tool for innovation and social impact

Young people have been encouraged to view entrepreneurship not merely as a pathway to financial success, but as a powerful vehicle for solving societal challenges, creating opportunities and driving positive change within their communities.

The call was made by financial literacy advocate and entrepreneur, Dr Wuaku David Kofi, during a lecture on creative entrepreneurship, where he challenged students and aspiring business leaders to cultivate innovation, resilience and vision in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven world.

Delivering a presentation titled "Becoming a Creative Entrepreneur", Dr Wuaku, who is also the Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, stressed that entrepreneurship is fundamentally about identifying opportunities, taking initiative and developing sustainable solutions to real-world problems.

Drawing on the European Union's definition of entrepreneurship, he described it as the ability to transform ideas into action, while defining creativity as the capacity to combine knowledge, experiences and concepts in new ways to address challenges and generate value.

According to him, entrepreneurship remains one of the most effective tools for reducing unemployment, creating wealth, empowering young people and fostering innovation across communities.

Dr Wuaku noted that rapid technological advancement and digital transformation are reshaping economies globally, making it imperative for students and young professionals to equip themselves with relevant skills and an entrepreneurial mindset to seize emerging opportunities.

He explained that every

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