CDD-Ghana urges citizens to strengthen district accountability

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has called on citizens to demand transparency, strengthen accountability and combat corruption in the country.

The centre particularly urged members of Social Auditing Clubs to actively utilise legal provisions under the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), to enforce accountability and combat corruption.

The call was made during a refresher training and capacity-building programme held in Sogakope in the South Tongu Municipality for members of the Social Auditing Club under the Strengthening Accountability, Rule of Law, and Institutional Responsiveness in Ghana (SARIS) Project.

The SARIS Project is funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the CDD-Ghana, Transparency International Ghana (TI-Ghana), and the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC).

The project focuses on building a society where citizens are active participants in governance and anti-corruption efforts. It operates across 24 selected districts in Ghana and targets a wide range of stakeholders, from ordinary community members to investigative journalists and public institutions.

The engagement encouraged participants to move beyond passive observation and apathy and instead adopt proactive civic actions in line with the legal framework governing local governance and decentralisation in Ghana.

Mr Jacob Tetteh Ahuno, Assistant Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist at CDD-Ghana and lead facilitator for the training programme, guided participants through key concepts and practical approaches for promoting accountability and citizen participation in local governance.

The training covered topics including the meaning of corruption, its causes, effects and impact on development, mechanisms for reporting corruption, Public Financial Management (PFM) legislation in Ghana, Ghana’s public audit system and entry points for citizen engagement, as well as the role of social accountability in the fight against corruption.

The sessions emphasised the importance of active citizen participation in promoting transparency, accountability and the responsible management of public resources.

Speaking on local governance, Mr Ahuno explained that the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), provides extensive opportunities for citizen engagement in district governance and oversight.

He said Sections 40 to 46 of the Act require Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to promote public participation through the publication of draft by-laws and fee-fixing resolutions on radio, print media, ICT platforms and public notice boards at least 10 working days before they are considered for deliberation.

Mr Ahuno noted that citizens are also entitled to submit memoranda, attend assembly sittings as observers, engage sub-committees, and participate in town hall meetings and budget validation forums.

He stressed that these provisions are legal obligations rather than discretionary actions, adding that any assembly that fails to involve citizens in decision-making processes is in breach of the law.

He further highlighted that citizens have the legal right to request and obtain information from public authorities, with Assembly Secretaries mandated to ensure compliance with such requests in accordance with the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989).

According to him, the law also allows citizens to petition assemblies on issues within their mandate, with officials required to acknowledge petitions within seven days and respond within three months.

He added that MMDA Chief Executives are required to submit annual reports on stakeholder participation, which serve as a public accountability mechanism for assessing inclusiveness in local governance.

Mr Ahuno also outlined the role of Public Relations and Complaints Committees established under Act 936, describing them as key internal accountability mechanisms.

He said the committees, chaired by Presiding Members and composed of elected members and representatives of state institutions and civil society, are empowered to investigate complaints relating to administrative injustice, abuse of office and negligence of duty.

He added that the committees can recommend sanctions, including the removal of officials, and may trigger processes such as votes of no confidence where necessary.

Mr Ahuno defined corruption as the abuse of entrusted power for private gain. He said corruption can take many forms, including bribery, fraud, embezzlement, nepotism, extortion, conflict of interest and abuse of power, and urged citizens to play an active role in addressing such practices.

He introduced a civic action framework described as the “3Rs” — Resist, Reject and Report — as a guide for community members in tackling corruption at the local level.

He also encouraged participants to use reporting platforms such as Transparency International Ghana’s Advocacy and Legal Advice Centre (ALAC) toll-free lines, noting that the platform indirectly links users to accountability institutions. Citizens can also report directly through the CitizensEye App of the Ghana Audit Service, the toll-free lines of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, and the online reporting platform of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

Mr Seth Fiagorme, a member of the Social Auditing Club, lauded the programme, describing it as an important step in strengthening citizens’ understanding of accountability systems and their role in promoting good governance.

He said the training had enhanced participants’ knowledge of corruption reporting mechanisms and the legal tools available for demanding accountability from public officials.

Other members of the Social Auditing Club also expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting that it had strengthened their resolve to intensify public education on corruption and promote transparency within their communities.

They said they would apply the knowledge gained to deepen civic engagement and support efforts aimed at improving institutional responsiveness at the local level.

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