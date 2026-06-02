Interior Minister calls for support to strengthen national security, combat irregular migration

Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has called on chiefs, religious leaders and community stakeholders in the Volta Region to support efforts to strengthen national security, combat irregular migration and address emerging security threats.

Speaking during separate engagements with traditional and religious leaders as part of his two-day working visit to the region, the Minister expressed concern over the growing trend of undocumented migration through unapproved border routes and the involvement of some citizens in facilitating the entry of foreigners into the country.

He said that although Ghana remained committed to the principles of hospitality and regional integration, citizens must be vigilant and refrain from aiding undocumented migrants to circumvent the country’s immigration and identification systems.

Mr Muntaka noted that Ghana’s national identification system, health insurance scheme and passport regime were designed for citizens and should not be compromised through fraudulent practices.

He cited instances where foreign nationals had allegedly acquired Ghanaian passports through illegal means, warning that such acts posed serious security risks.

The Minister disclosed that security agencies had identified 102 unapproved inland crossing points in the Volta Region that were being used by undocumented migrants to enter the country.

According to him, investigations into recent human trafficking and smuggling cases showed that all 740 victims rescued in 2025 entered Ghana through the Aflao and Akanu corridors in the region.

“All of them entered undocumented and outside our official systems. This is a major security concern that requires the support of communities, chiefs and religious leaders,” he said.

The Interior Minister indicated that the Ghana Immigration Service rescued 714 victims of human smuggling in 2025, while 103 suspected perpetrators were arrested, of whom 99 were Nigerians.

He also revealed that more than 1,200 foreign beggars had been repatriated from the streets of Accra and Kumasi this year, while over 1,600 were returned to their countries in 2025.

The Minister said Ghana’s prisons currently housed about 14,000 inmates, including approximately 1,100 foreign nationals, many from neighbouring West African countries.

He explained that inland security checkpoints remained necessary despite public concerns about inconvenience, noting that they played a critical role in detecting criminals, smuggled goods, drugs and persons of security interest.

Mr Muntaka acknowledged complaints about the conduct of some security personnel at checkpoints and assured the public that measures were being explored to improve efficiency through technology and improved customer relations.

The Minister also announced reforms to the acquisition of Ghanaian citizenship, explaining that fees had been revised upward to protect the integrity of the country’s nationality regime.

Under the new fee structure, applicants from West African countries are required to pay GH¢15,000; those from other African countries, GH¢25,000; while non-African applicants will pay US$25,000 and must demonstrate an investment commitment of at least US$250,000 in Ghana.

He said the Ministry of the Interior was accelerating the digitisation of its services, including criminal background checks, firearm registration and other public services, to improve efficiency and accessibility.

Mr Muntaka stated that Ghana’s security situation had improved significantly since January 2025, citing a reduction in the number of areas under curfew from 11 to three.

He attributed the gains to collaboration among security agencies, traditional authorities, religious leaders and local communities.

“We want Ghana to remain peaceful and secure. The support of chiefs, religious leaders and citizens is critical in helping us sustain the peace and stability we all cherish,” he said.

The chiefs and religious leaders commended the Minister for the engagement and pledged their commitment to collaborating with the Ministry and its agencies to address irregular migration, drug abuse, crime and other security challenges in the region.

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