Interior Minister restricts motorbike use in Binduri after attack on military escort

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of the Interior has imposed an immediate restriction on the use of motorbikes in Binduri and surrounding communities in the Upper East Region following a security incident involving an attack on a military patrol team.
The decision, announced on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, comes after three civilians lost their lives in the attack, while another sustained injury. During the exchange of fire, seven of the attackers were reportedly killed by military personnel.
According to the Ministry, the restriction is a necessary measure aimed at maintaining law and order, protecting lives and property, and supporting ongoing security operations.
“In view of the security situation, the restriction is a necessary measure to maintain law and order, protect lives and properties, and support ongoing security operations in the area,” the statement noted.
READ ALSO: Binduri attack: Arrests rise to 21 as military intensifies manhunt
Government has also appealed to traditional authorities, opinion leaders, the youth, and residents of Binduri and its environs to remain calm and exercise restraint.
It urged residents to channel grievances through peaceful and lawful means, while cooperating with security agencies working to restore stability in the area.
Authorities say the measure forms part of broader efforts to enhance security and prevent further escalation of tensions in the affected communities.
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