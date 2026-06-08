MTN Home named title sponsor of The Build Project

The Build Project has announced MTN Home as the Title Sponsor of its highly anticipated first season, marking a significant partnership between Ghana's premier home renovation and construction television series and one of the country's leading providers of home internet solutions.

As Title Sponsor, MTN Home will play a central role in showcasing how connectivity is shaping modern homes and enhancing everyday living. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering Ghanaians with practical knowledge, innovative solutions, and the tools needed to build smarter, more connected homes.

The show, which premieres this June on Joy Prime and Joy News, follows the real-life renovation of a residential property from concept to completion. Along the way, viewers will gain valuable insights into construction, architecture, roofing, tiling, insurance, technology, home improvement, and modern living solutions through expert guidance and real-world demonstrations.

Speaking on the partnership, Lexis Bill, Host of The Build Project and Managing Director of Sixel Limited, described the collaboration as a natural fit.

"Today's home is more than a physical structure. It is a connected space where people work, learn, entertain, communicate, and manage their lives. MTN Home represents that essential layer of connectivity that powers modern living, making them the perfect title sponsor for The Build Project. Together, we will demonstrate how technology and connectivity are becoming integral components of every successful home."

The partnership will see MTN Home integrated throughout the series, highlighting the role of reliable, high-speed internet in contemporary homes and demonstrating how digital connectivity supports productivity, security, entertainment, education, and convenience for families across Ghana.

Commenting on the partnership, Dorinda Bruce-Acquah, Senior Manager, Home Commercial and Marketing at MTN Home, said:

"At MTN Home, we believe every modern home deserves fast, reliable connectivity. Our partnership with The Build Project provides a unique platform to educate and inspire homeowners while demonstrating how technology can improve the way we live. We are excited to support a project that aligns with our vision of enabling the benefits of a modern connected lifestyle for all."

The partnership further strengthens The Build Project's growing portfolio of industry-leading partners and reinforces its position as Ghana's most comprehensive television platform dedicated to the building, construction, and home improvement sector.

Season One of The Build Project, premieres this June on Joy Prime and Joy News, bringing viewers an engaging, educational, and inspiring look into the realities of building and renovating property in Ghana.

About The Build Project

The Build Project is Ghana's premier home renovation and construction television series. Produced by Sixel Limited and hosted by Lexis Bill, the show documents a real-life renovation journey while connecting audiences with the products, services, expertise, and innovations that make successful building projects possible.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.