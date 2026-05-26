The Build Project expands its reach with the addition of Joy News

The momentum behind The Build Project continues to grow ahead of its highly anticipated June premiere, with the confirmation that Joy News will officially join Joy Prime as a broadcast partner for the groundbreaking television show.

The addition of Joy News significantly expands the show’s reach and positions The Build Project for even greater national visibility across diverse audience segments in Ghana and beyond.

The Build Project is a first-of-its-kind television and digital series focused on real-life construction, renovation, architecture, interior design, smart living, and the businesses shaping Ghana’s built environment. The show follows an immersive renovation journey while spotlighting industry professionals, innovative products, and practical solutions for homeowners, developers, and aspiring property owners.

With Joy Prime already positioned as the show’s primary entertainment and lifestyle broadcast platform, the inclusion of Joy News introduces an additional layer of credibility, reach, and audience penetration through one of Ghana’s most influential news and current affairs channels.

For partners and sponsors, the move represents a major value boost.

Broadcasting on both channels means wider demographic access, increased impressions, stronger recall value, and deeper engagement opportunities for brands connected to the project. Advertisers and sponsors now stand to benefit from exposure across both entertainment-driven and information-driven audiences, creating a unique cross-platform media ecosystem.

The development also reinforces growing industry confidence in The Build Project as more than just a renovation show, but a national conversation around building, home ownership, infrastructure, design, innovation, and modern Ghanaian living.

Speaking on the expansion, Executive Producer of show, Louis Sakyiamah also known as Lexis Bill, described the addition of Joy News as a strategic milestone that strengthens the show’s mission to educate, inspire, and connect with a broader audience base.

“This is a major step for the vision of The Build Project. Joy Prime gives us strong lifestyle and entertainment engagement, while Joy News opens the door to a wider national audience interested in business, development, infrastructure, and impactful storytelling. Together, both platforms significantly amplify the reach and impact of the show.”

The dual-channel broadcast is also expected to create stronger public engagement ahead of launch, with audiences anticipating practical insights into the realities of construction and renovation in Ghana, from budgeting and materials to design choices, technology, safety, insurance, financing, and project management.

Industry stakeholders believe the expanded broadcast footprint could make The Build Project one of the most commercially attractive original television productions in Ghana’s construction and real estate space.

The show is scheduled to premiere in June on both Joy Prime and Joy News, with viewers encouraged to follow the official digital platforms of The Build Project for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and launch announcements.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.