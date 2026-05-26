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Photos: IGP engages personnel amid Atebubu-Yeji security operations

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  26 May 2026 10:46am
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The Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has interacted with police personnel deployed along the Atebubu-Yeji road as part of efforts to strengthen safety and security on the stretch following recent armed robbery attacks and growing public concern within the enclave.

The visit comes against the backdrop of recent criminal activities in the area, including investigations into a contract killing involving the Queen Mother of Abamba and a fatal robbery attack at a fuel station along the same stretch, which have heightened public concern and prompted intensified police operations.

According to a post on the official Ghana Police Service page on Tuesday, May 26, the IGP visited officers stationed along the route to assess ongoing operations and encourage personnel carrying out patrol duties in the area.

The Ghana Police Service intensified security operations in the enclave, deploying additional personnel for highway patrols, snap checks, and intelligence-led operations aimed at tracking down criminal elements operating along the stretch.

Below are photos from the IGP’s interaction with deployed personnel:

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