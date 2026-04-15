IGP deploys special security team and armoured vehicles to Gushegu and Karaga after clashes

The Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has deployed a special team of operational officers, supported by armoured vehicles, to Gushegu and Karaga in the Northern Region following recent clashes in the area.

The move is aimed at restoring calm and strengthening security in the affected towns and surrounding communities after tensions escalated in recent days.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, April 15, the deployed officers will work in close coordination with personnel of the Northern Regional Police Command to intensify patrols, maintain public order, and prevent further outbreaks of violence.

The reinforcement includes both personnel and specialised operational resources intended to enhance rapid response capability and improve visibility policing across the affected areas.

Security authorities say the enhanced deployment forms part of broader efforts to stabilise the situation and reassure residents as security operations continue.

The Inspector-General of Police emphasised that the presence of the special team is expected to bolster ongoing efforts by local police units, particularly in maintaining peace and safeguarding lives and property.

Residents in Gushegu and Karaga have been urged to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel as patrols are stepped up and intelligence-led operations are intensified.

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