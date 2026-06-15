China’s regulator summons Walmart over food safety issues

Audio By Carbonatix
China's market regulator has summoned a Walmart China executive to discuss food safety issues that have been recently detected at its supermarket chain Sam's Club, according to a notice.
The regulator did not say when the meeting took place. It required the U.S. retailer to strictly prevent food safety risks throughout its entire supply chain and effectively safeguard public dietary safety.
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