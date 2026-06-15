China’s regulator summons Walmart over food safety issues

China's market regulator ​has summoned a ‌Walmart China executive to discuss ​food safety ​issues that have been ⁠recently detected ​at its supermarket ​chain Sam's Club, according to a ​notice.

The regulator ​did not say when ‌the ⁠meeting took place. It required the U.S. retailer ​to ​strictly ⁠prevent food safety risks ​throughout its ​entire ⁠supply chain and effectively ⁠safeguard ​public dietary ​safety.

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