Ghana and Netherlands sign pact to combat illicit drugs and drug markets

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana and the Netherlands have signed a special Letter of Intent to strengthen joint efforts to combat illicit drugs and dismantle the criminal networks behind drug markets, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.
Ablakwa said he signed the agreement with the Minister of Justice and Security of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, D.M. Van Weel, during the Dutch minister’s official visit to Ghana.
He said the agreement builds on the Accra Call to Action, with both countries seeking to provide global leadership in tackling the growing threat of illicit drugs, which he said is destroying young lives, undermining public health, weakening the rule of law and threatening human rights.
According to Ablakwa, stronger international cooperation will help disrupt criminal networks responsible for trafficking cocaine, synthetic drugs and illicit proceeds between the two countries.
He described the agreement as an important step towards protecting communities, strengthening the rule of law and securing a safer future for young people.
Ablakwa also expressed appreciation to Minister Van Weel for his visit to Ghana and his commitment to deepening cooperation between Ghana and the Netherlands in the fight against illicit drugs.
Latest Stories
-
UHAS halts semester exams over administrative, logistical issues
2 hours
-
ECG announces planned maintenance outages in parts of Ashanti Region
2 hours
-
Sexual harassment has no place in educational institutions – Education Ministry
3 hours
-
The growing culture of vacation classes in Ghana: Should students rest or continue schoolwork?
3 hours
-
E.P. Church secures radio frequency, prepares to launch Bremen Radio
4 hours
-
Two dead and hundreds evacuated as twin fires break out on Greek island
4 hours
-
EPCG clears over GH¢11.7m in debt as outgoing moderator calls for tighter controls on borrowing
4 hours
-
Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra marks 15 years of premium hospitality
4 hours
-
T-bills auction: Government exceeds target by 88%, interest rates tumble
5 hours
-
Western North: Confusion erupts over NPP chairmanship election results
5 hours
-
Bawumia congratulates newly elected NPP regional executives
5 hours
-
Bawumia urges unity after NPP regional elections ahead of 2028
6 hours
-
Russia says at least seven killed in largest Ukrainian attack of 2026
6 hours
-
Ghana and Netherlands sign pact to combat illicit drugs and drug markets
6 hours
-
Akandoh warns Boards against interfering in day-to-day management of health institutions
6 hours