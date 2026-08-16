Ghana and Netherlands sign pact to combat illicit drugs and drug markets

Ghana and the Netherlands have signed a special Letter of Intent to strengthen joint efforts to combat illicit drugs and dismantle the criminal networks behind drug markets, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Ablakwa said he signed the agreement with the Minister of Justice and Security of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, D.M. Van Weel, during the Dutch minister’s official visit to Ghana.

He said the agreement builds on the Accra Call to Action, with both countries seeking to provide global leadership in tackling the growing threat of illicit drugs, which he said is destroying young lives, undermining public health, weakening the rule of law and threatening human rights.

According to Ablakwa, stronger international cooperation will help disrupt criminal networks responsible for trafficking cocaine, synthetic drugs and illicit proceeds between the two countries.

He described the agreement as an important step towards protecting communities, strengthening the rule of law and securing a safer future for young people.

Ablakwa also expressed appreciation to Minister Van Weel for his visit to Ghana and his commitment to deepening cooperation between Ghana and the Netherlands in the fight against illicit drugs.

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