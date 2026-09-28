UN Special Rapporteur on adequate housing to visit Ghana

The UN Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, Koldo Casla, will undertake an official visit to Ghana from September 28 to October 9, 2026.

During the visit, Mr Casla will examine the protection and realisation of the right to adequate housing in national law and practice, including access to public housing, affordability in the private sector, habitability standards and access to essential services.

He will assess measures taken by Ghana to ensure that everyone in the country can enjoy the right to adequate housing.

The Special Rapporteur will also examine the effects of the climate crisis on the right to adequate housing, as well as the participation of residents in decision-making on housing and urban development.

Areas to be visited

Mr Casla will visit the Greater Accra metropolitan area, Tamale and surrounding communities, and Cape Coast.

He will hold meetings with national and local government officials, civil society representatives and economic actors.

He will also meet tenants, people living in informal settlements and people experiencing homelessness to hear about their experiences and concerns relating to housing.

Press conference

The Special Rapporteur will hold a press conference on October 9, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. at the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, No. 6 Mauritania Lane, North Ridge, Accra.

Access to the press conference will be strictly limited to journalists.

Mr Casla is expected to present a report on his visit to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2027.

About the Special Rapporteur

Koldo Casla is the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing.

Special Rapporteurs are part of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. The Special Procedures are the largest body of independent experts within the UN human rights system and serve as independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms addressing specific country situations or thematic issues around the world.

Special Procedures experts work on a voluntary basis. They are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent of governments and organisations and serve in their individual capacities.

Country-specific observations and recommendations from UN human rights mechanisms, including the Special Procedures, treaty bodies and the Universal Periodic Review, can be accessed through the Universal Human Rights Index.

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