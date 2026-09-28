Bono East Minister directs MCE to stop hotel project near Konkrompe SHS

A private developer's decision to put up a hotel facility adjacent to the New Konkrompe Senior High School has sparked serious concerns among school authorities, who fear it poses a direct risk to students, particularly the girls.

The alarm was raised by the school's Assistant Headmistress, Catherine Antwiwaa, during a visit by the Bono East Regional Minister, Francis Owusu Antwi, to inspect an ongoing government-funded dining hall project for the school.

"It Will Affect the Girls"

Speaking to the Regional Minister, Madam Antwiwaa did not mince words about the danger the hotel project presents to the school community. She appealed to the minister to intervene urgently to stop the developer, warning that the proximity of the facility to the school would expose students to negative influences.

“I am appealing to the minister to intervene to help stop a developer who is currently putting up a hotel next to the school, noting that it will affect the girls in the school,” she said.

Her concerns underscore growing anxiety among educators about the encroachment of commercial and hospitality facilities on school premises, which they say creates an environment ripe for the exploitation of vulnerable students.

Minister: "It Is Inappropriate"

Regional Minister Francis Owusu Antwi, who toured the school alongside the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), wasted no time in responding to the appeal. He described the siting of a hotel next to a school as unacceptable and directed the MCE to take immediate steps to halt the project.

“It is inappropriate to put up a hotel facility next to a school,” Mr. Antwi declared. He charged the MCE to liaise with the traditional authorities, Nananom, to stop the developer without delay.

The Minister's directive signals a firm stance against developments that threaten the safety and moral well-being of students, and it puts the spotlight on the role of local authorities and traditional leaders in regulating land use around educational institutions.

A Broader Pattern of Concern

The Konkrompe case is not an isolated one. Across Ghana, schools have increasingly found themselves bordered by bars, hotels, and other commercial establishments, raising questions about zoning regulations and the enforcement of laws meant to protect educational spaces.

For the girls of Konkrompe SHS in particular, the presence of a hotel next door raises fears of harassment, exploitation, and distractions that could undermine their academic progress.

What Happens Next

With the regional minister's directive now in play, all eyes are on the MCE and Nananom to see whether the hotel project will indeed be halted. The outcome will be closely watched as a test of how seriously authorities take the protection of students from harmful external influences.

For now, the school community waits, hoping that the intervention will safeguard not just their dining hall project but also the future of the over 1,500 students who call New Konkrompe SHS home.

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