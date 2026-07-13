Audio By Carbonatix
James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, has described the Region’s enduring peace and social cohesion as key to sustainable development, commending the National College of Defence Studies (NCDS) for its research on national cohesion.
He made the remarks after attending the presentation of the College’s research findings at Burma Camp in Accra.
The study, conducted in selected districts across the Volta Region under the theme, “National Cohesion, Security and Sustainable Development,” examined factors promoting peace, security and development in the region.
Mr Gunu said the findings reaffirmed the region’s longstanding reputation as one of Ghana’s most peaceful areas, where communities continued to demonstrate peaceful coexistence, strong social cohesion and active citizen participation in governance and development.
He said the research identified key drivers of stability and development, including effective traditional conflict resolution mechanisms, strong community-based health initiatives, the continuation of stalled development projects, a shared socio-cultural heritage, communal festivals and the spirit of collaboration among residents.
According to him, these factors remained vital to preserving peace, strengthening security, and promoting inclusive and sustainable development.
Mr Gunu noted that the study also highlighted emerging challenges, including youth unemployment, drug and substance abuse, and the increasing incidence of road traffic accidents.
He said addressing the challenges would require sustained investment in youth employment and entrepreneurship, intensified public education, stronger road safety interventions and closer collaboration among government institutions, traditional authorities, security agencies, civil society organisations, development partners and local communities.
“The findings of this study provide important insights that should inform policy formulation and development planning as we work together to safeguard the peace and unity that the Volta Region is known for while creating greater opportunities for our people,” he said.
Mr Gunu commended the National College of Defence Studies, led by Brigadier General Eric Kojo Konadu, for undertaking the study, describing it as a timely contribution to evidence-based policymaking and national development.
He expressed confidence that the recommendations would strengthen national cohesion, enhance security, and accelerate inclusive socio-economic development in the Volta Region and across the country.
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