ShattaFest UK cancelled over stampede incident

Screenshot

ShattaFest in the United Kingdom has been cancelled after police shut down the event over safety concerns arising from overcrowding.

According to UK police, the event was called off after the venue exceeded its approved capacity, prompting authorities to intervene to ensure public safety due to a stampede incident.

The organisers, Ghana Party in the Park, confirmed the disruption in a statement, urging patrons not to travel to the festival grounds while emergency services managed the situation.

“Due to a major incident at the festival site, the event has been temporarily paused.

Please do not travel to or come to the festival site until further notice.”

It also said the emergency services and relevant authorities are currently managing the situation.

“We kindly ask everyone to stay away from the area to allow them to carry out their work safely.

We will provide further updates as soon as more information becomes available. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and cooperation.”

The organisers did not immediately provide details on whether the event would be rescheduled or if ticket holders would receive refunds.

ShattaFest was expected to feature Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale as one of its headline attractions, drawing large crowds of fans from across the UK and beyond.

Authorities have yet to announce whether any injuries or arrests were recorded following the overcrowding incident.

A UK police officer who was captured on tape confirming the cancellation of the event said, "There's been a massive accident, a stampede which led to quite a lot of people getting hurt, and for that reason and for public safety it has to be shut down."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.