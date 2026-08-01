Trump reaffirms U.S. recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has reaffirmed Washington's recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, declaring that the Kingdom's Autonomy Proposal remains the "only basis for a just and lasting solution" to the decades-old territorial dispute.

The assurance was contained in a message sent to Mohammed VI on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of Morocco's Throne Day celebrations.

President Trump congratulated King Mohammed VI and the Moroccan people, highlighting the longstanding ties between the two countries.

"This year, we celebrate 250 years of American history and enduring friendship with Morocco—a bond forged in trust and mutual respect," Trump stated.

On the Western Sahara issue, the U.S. President left no ambiguity over Washington's position.

"The United States is unequivocal: we recognise Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and support Morocco's serious, credible, and realistic Autonomy Proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution. Any other path prolongs the status quo and is unacceptable. This dispute must end now, and the United States will continue to push toward that goal."

Trump also praised King Mohammed VI's leadership, describing Morocco as a pillar of regional stability and an important security partner of the United States.

He commended Morocco's efforts in promoting peace, combating extremism, and strengthening regional security, including its role in the Abraham Accords, adding that Washington would continue working closely with Rabat to enhance security in the Sahel region.

The U.S. President further pledged to deepen economic cooperation between the two nations, saying he had directed his administration to encourage economic and social development in Morocco, including the Western Sahara territory.

According to Trump, American technology and innovation would continue to support Morocco's development across strategic sectors such as energy, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, and defence.

"Together, we are ushering in a new era, one that prioritizes the interests of our two peoples," the U.S. President concluded.

The message reinforces the United States' longstanding support for Morocco's autonomy initiative and signals continued cooperation between Rabat and Washington on security, diplomacy, and economic development.

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