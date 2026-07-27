42 percent of Ghanaians disagree with Abu Trica extradition decision — GlobalInfo Analytics poll

A new survey by GlobalInfo Analytics has revealed that 42 per cent of Ghanaian voters disagree with the government’s decision to extradite Fredrick Kumi, popularly known as "Abu Trica", to the United States (USA) before the completion of his appeal process.

Earlier this month, the High Court in Accra approved the extradition of Abu Trica to the USA, where he is wanted to stand trial over an alleged romance fraud scheme said to involve approximately US$8 million.

According to the poll, released on 27 July, 29 per cent of respondents agreed with the government’s action, while another 29 per cent said they had no opinion on the matter.

The findings come amid public debate over the circumstances surrounding Abu Trica’s extradition to the USA to face criminal charges, particularly concerns over whether due process was followed before the appeal process against his extradition was concluded.

According to the survey, a larger proportion of respondents expressed disapproval of the government’s decision compared to those who supported it, highlighting mixed public sentiments on the matter.

Meanwhile, the poll also assessed Ghanaians’ views on the country’s relationship with global powers.

The survey found that Canada is the global power viewed most favourably by Ghanaians, recording a net favourability rating of 38 points.

China followed with 34 points, while the United Kingdom received a rating of 33 points. The European Union recorded 22 points, with the United States scoring 7 points.

South Africa recorded the lowest favourability rating among the countries assessed, with a net rating of negative 61 points. Russia followed with negative 6 points, while another country listed in the poll recorded negative 3 points.

The survey was a longitudinal telephone interview carried out from 15th to 24th July 2026 with a sample of 7,761 voters from all 16 regions in Ghana. The poll has a confidence level of 99% and a margin of error of ±1.5%.

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