Three killed as Russia launches fresh aerial attacks across Ukraine

At least three people have been killed and more than 10 injured in Ukraine in the latest wave of Russian strikes, officials have said.

Firefighters are tackling a fire that started overnight at a market in the capital, Kyiv, after it was hit by Russian missiles and drones. Ukraine said it shot down three Russian missiles and nearly 100 drones.

Meanwhile, Moscow's mayor said about 600 Ukrainian drones were launched towards the city overnight. A warehouse belonging to Russian online retailer Wildberries was hit.

Russia has intensified aerial attacks across Ukraine in recent weeks, while Kyiv has stepped up its targeting of Russian logistics hubs, with the aim of disrupting military supplies.

Air-raid sirens have sounded four times since Saturday night in Kyiv. At least six people, including a child, were reportedly injured, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

In the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional head Ivan Fedorov said two people were killed when a Russian guided aerial bomb destroyed a house. Officials in Dnipropetrovsk also reported one person killed and 14 injured.

In Russia, three people were injured in a Ukrainian strike, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. He said roughly a third of the drones Ukraine launched at the capital had been destroyed.

A Wildberries warehouse in Koledino, 25km (15.5 miles) from the centre of Moscow, was hit in the attack, Sobyanin said. Videos showed a fire and a large plume of smoke over the warehouse.

Wildberries, known as Russia's version of Amazon, has been repeatedly targeted since July. Kyiv said at the time it was targeting logistics hubs used by Russians to buy military equipment and disrupting supplies to the Russian army.

Meanwhile, the Romanian defence ministry said a Spanish fighter jet shot down a drone that had breached its airspace near the border with Ukraine and Moldova.

The drone entered from Moldova and was intercepted by an F-18 deployed on Nato duties at 05:01 local time (02:01 GMT) on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement.

Debris fell in an unpopulated area of the Galati region, near the Ukrainian border, it added.

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