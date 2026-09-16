Opare Addo explores Ghana-UAE partnership to advance youth development

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, has held discussions with the Director General of the Federal Youth Authority of the United Arab Emirates, Khalid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, on strengthening cooperation in youth development.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the International Festival of Youth in Russia, where the two sides exchanged perspectives on youth policy, innovation, empowerment and institutional development.

Mr Opare Addo said the engagement provided an opportunity for Ghana and the UAE to explore areas of mutual learning and collaboration that could improve opportunities available to young people.

“Our meeting with Khalid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Federal Youth Authority of the United Arab Emirates, was a valuable engagement for our delegation,” he said.

According to the Minister, the discussions also focused on potential partnerships that could create meaningful opportunities for young people while strengthening youth-focused institutions in both countries.

He said Ghana remained interested in learning from international experiences and building partnerships capable of supporting the development and empowerment of the youth.

The engagement forms part of Ghana’s participation in the International Festival of Youth in Russia, which has brought together young people and youth-focused institutions from different countries.

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