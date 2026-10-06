Police arrest suspect over jewellery theft during fire outbreak

The Police in Koforidua have arrested Abubakar Abdul Latif, 32, for allegedly stealing female jewellery from a jewellery stand while firefighters battled a fire outbreak at Starlet 21 Street in Koforidua.

The suspect allegedly took advantage of the confusion surrounding the fire outbreak on October 4, 2026, at about 01:20 hours, to steal the jewellery from a stand near the scene.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Augustine Asante Kusi, the New Juaben South Municipal Crime Officer, who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the suspect was arrested and was in Police custody assisting with investigations.

He said on October 3, 2026, at about 22:30 hours, the fire started in a room of a storey building at Starlet 21 Street, in Koforidua, and spread to other parts of the premises, prompting personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Police to respond to the scene.

The personnel worked to bring the fire under control, secured the area and managed the crowd that had gathered at the scene.

ASP Kusi said Mrs Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, the Eastern Regional Minister, together with Mr Ransford Owusu Boakye, the Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben South, DCOP Joseph Owusu-Bempah, the Eastern Regional Police Commander, among others, visited the scene at about 23:10 hours on that same day.

He said the team assessed the extent of damage, commended the GNFS and Police for their swift response and assured the affected persons of Government support.

ASP Kusi said a fire officer, identified as STO Atuahene James of Metro-Koforidua, sustained injuries while fighting the fire and was rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital for treatment.

He said that when the Police visited the officer at the hospital on October 4, 2026, at about 14:30 hours, he was stable and responding to treatment.

He said calm had since been restored, while investigations continued to determine the cause of the fire.

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