Keta MP offers relief to Afiadenyigba SHS after fire outbreak

The Member of Parliament for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, donating items to the school .

The Member of Parliament for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, has donated essential supplies to Anlo Afiadenyigba Senior High School in the Volta Region following a fire that gutted the boys’ dormitory on the school’s campus.

The relief package, which included mattresses, bedsheets, etc., is expected to provide immediate support and help restore a measure of comfort for affected students as they begin to recover from the disruption caused by the incident.

The donation was made on the school premises during a visit by the MP, who presented the items directly to school authorities and affected students as part of efforts to support ongoing recovery.

The fire outbreak occurred on Tuesday, 19 May, when the blaze destroyed part of the dormitory block, disrupting student accommodation and sparking concern among students, staff, and the wider school community.

The fire was brought under control through the swift intervention of personnel from the Anloga Fire Station, preventing it from spreading beyond the affected structure.

Meanwhile, the GNFS has urged students, teachers, and school authorities across the country to strictly observe fire safety measures to prevent similar occurrences in schools.

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