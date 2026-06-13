Let Love Lead NGO mobilises 3,000 volunteers for Nima sanitation drive to prevent flooding

Let Love Lead NGO has successfully organised the 4th edition of its Annual Sanitation Drive, bringing together close to 3,000 participants in what has become the organisation’s largest community mobilisation effort to date.

Held as part of activities commemorating the June 3rd disaster, participants undertook a large-scale clean-up of the major drainage channel stretching from the Nima-Mamobi Gutter to the Paloma Hotel area before converging at the ATTC in Kokomlemle for a community gathering focused on sanitation, flood prevention, and public awareness.

Hundreds of volunteers, residents, business owners, community groups, institutions, and public officials joined the exercise, which focused on clearing waste from streets, drains, and public spaces. The initiative sought to improve sanitation conditions while raising awareness about the role of proper waste management in preventing flooding and safeguarding public health.

Over the years, Let Love Lead NGO’s Annual Sanitation Drive has grown into a significant civic initiative, with previous editions held at Spintex and Kwame Nkrumah Circle. The programme has consistently involved survivors and victims of the June 3rd disaster, transforming remembrance into meaningful action aimed at preventing future tragedies.

Speaking during the event, the Founder of Let Love Lead NGO, Dawood Akwesi Agyemang (Nene Lartey Osakonor I), popularly known as Big Dawood, underscored the importance of community-led sanitation efforts in addressing the recurring flooding challenges facing Accra.

“This exercise is more than just cleaning our environment; it is about protecting lives and securing the future of our communities. Every year, we witness the devastating effects of flooding, many of which are caused by poor waste disposal practices and blocked drainage systems. By coming together to clean our surroundings, we are taking practical steps to reduce these risks and make our communities safer,” he said.

Big Dawood further called on organisations, institutions, and community groups across the country to champion similar initiatives.

The event attracted an impressive array of dignitaries and community leaders, reflecting the growing national recognition of the initiative.

Among those present were Hon. Baba Jamal, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East; Hon. Haruna Awal, Municipal Chief Executive for Ayawaso North; Hon. Teddy Safori Addi, Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO); Chief Tonney, representing the Greater Accra Regional Minister; renowned traditional and spiritual leader Nana Kwaku Bonsam; Teimosa Martin, representative of Africa Playlab; Michael Kwame Danquah, Chief Executive Officer of Mlock Group of Companies; and Bestbrain D. Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of Bestbrain Books.

Also in attendance were musician Joshua of Keche, comedian MJ, veteran actor Papah Nii, the Founder of the OMJ Foundation, Dr. Ernest Koranteng, Chief Executive Officer of The Business Africa Consulting (BAC) Group, Hajj Mukaila Ahmed Akuamoah, Ghanaian Executive Director of the Supreme Council for Arab-African Economy, Abdul Fatahu Alhassan, Mayor of Nima, Abdoulaye Traore, Chief Executive Officer of WatsUp TV and WatsUp Agency, businessman Dr. Daniel Oluwatobi Sanni, Augustine Lamar, Founder and CEO of Bouncers with Degree, and Chief Alhaji Seidu Hassan Fuseini Louis, Nima Ayawaso Zabarma Chief and National Patron of the National Council of Zabarma Chiefs in Ghana.

The exercise also received support from members of the Achimota Keep Fit Club and Abofunu Keep Fit Club, as well as representatives from the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly, led by Hon. Rudolf Collingwoode-Williams and the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly, led by Hon. Abdul Ganiyu Ibrahim.

Additionally, Mr Griffith Maxwell Arthur, LLB (Hons), and Mrs Agnes Arthur travelled from London to participate in the initiative, demonstrating the broad appeal and significance of the sanitation drive.

Participants expressed optimism that the initiative would contribute to cleaner communities and help foster a culture of environmental responsibility among residents. Many also praised Let Love Lead NGO for maintaining its commitment to community service and for using the memory of the June 3rd disaster to inspire positive action.

As the organisation concludes another successful edition of its flagship sanitation campaign, Let Love Lead NGO remains committed to promoting cleaner communities, environmental sustainability, and collective action.

Through initiatives such as this, the organisation hopes to inspire more communities across Ghana to take proactive steps towards preventing floods, protecting lives, and building a safer and more resilient future.

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