EPA closes Kasoa fuel station over blocked drains amid intensified anti-flood campaign

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has shut down Dukes Fuel Station at Kasoa Second Bus Stop in the Central Region after an inspection found that drains surrounding the facility had become heavily silted, contributing to flooding along a major stretch of the highway.

The enforcement action was carried out on Friday, July 10, during a joint environmental sanitation exercise aimed at clearing drainage systems, improving public hygiene and reducing the risk of flooding within the Awutu Senya East Municipality, particularly at the peak of the rainy season.

The exercise forms part of ongoing efforts by the EPA and the Municipal Assembly to ensure that businesses and property owners comply with environmental sanitation regulations by maintaining drains adjoining their premises.

The Kasoa Area Head of the EPA, Mr Abbas Dawood, said inspectors found that drains in front of the fuel station had been clogged with silt and refuse, preventing the free flow of stormwater.

According to him, the blocked drains had caused rainwater to overflow onto the highway whenever it rained, posing a danger to motorists and creating difficulties for pedestrians using the road.

He explained that although the drainage problem had persisted, the fuel station continued operating without taking steps to address the sanitation concerns.

Following the inspection, the Assembly directed that the facility be closed immediately until the drainage channels are desilted and all identified environmental deficiencies are rectified.

"We assessed the area and found that all the drains were choked, causing water to overflow. We want residents, shops and businesses to take responsibility for environmental sanitation to help reduce flooding in Kasoa," Mr Dawood told Channel One TV.

The EPA official stressed that maintaining drains should not be viewed solely as the responsibility of local authorities, but as a shared obligation involving businesses, residents and other property owners.

He warned that the Authority would intensify inspections across the municipality and take similar action against establishments that fail to keep drainage systems around their premises clear.

"We will also close other businesses that fail to desilt the drains in front of their premises. This is necessary, and we will meet with the management to discuss the way forward," he added.

The EPA said the operation forms part of a broader campaign to improve environmental sanitation standards across Kasoa and neighbouring communities, following recent flooding incidents that exposed weaknesses in drainage maintenance.

Authorities believe sustained enforcement of sanitation regulations, coupled with regular desilting of drains and responsible waste disposal practices, will significantly reduce flooding and minimise the risk of waterborne diseases during the rainy season.

The EPA has therefore appealed to businesses and the public to cooperate with sanitation authorities by keeping drains free of refuse and ensuring that activities around commercial premises do not obstruct the natural flow of stormwater.

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