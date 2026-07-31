Foreign Affairs Ministry to name facility after late Ambassador Gbeho

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced plans to name one of the facilities in its new ministerial block after the late Ambassador James Victor Gbeho in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Ghana’s diplomacy and public service.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made the announcement while delivering a tribute at the state funeral of the former Foreign Affairs Minister and former President of the ECOWAS Commission on Friday, July 31.

Mr Ablakwa said the decision was taken in collaboration with the management of the Ministry to preserve the memory of Ambassador Gbeho, whom he described as one of Ghana’s most distinguished diplomats.

“In recognition of Victor Gbeho’s remarkable service and contribution to the nation, I, along with the management of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have decided to name one of our facilities in our new ministerial block after him to immortalise his memory,” he said.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said Ambassador Gbeho’s impact went beyond Ghana, highlighting his contributions to regional and international diplomacy, peacebuilding and public administration.

He described the late diplomat’s career as an example of dedicated and principled public service, noting that his life reflected the values of competence, integrity and sacrifice.

Paying tribute to Ambassador Gbeho, Mr Ablakwa said Ghana had lost “an exceptional statesman,” Africa had lost “a devoted peacemaker,” and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had lost one of its finest servants.

He added that although the veteran diplomat was no longer alive, his legacy would continue through the institutions he helped build, the diplomats he mentored and the peace efforts he supported.

Ambassador James Victor Gbeho passed away on June 14, 2026, at the age of 91, after a diplomatic and political career spanning more than six decades.

Born on January 12, 1935, in Keta in the Volta Region, Ambassador Gbeho served as Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister from 1997 to 2001 under former President Jerry John Rawlings.

He later served as the Member of Parliament for the Anlo Constituency, foreign policy adviser to former President John Evans Atta Mills, and held diplomatic postings in China, India, Nigeria, Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, where he played a key role in advancing Ghana’s foreign policy and international relations.

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